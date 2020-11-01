Relocate Niger Delta ministry to region, Niger Delta youths demand

Youths from the nine Niger Delta states have called for the immediate relocation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the region for proximity, effective administration and to enable accelerated development in the region.

In a press statement at the weekend issued in Yenagoa by their leader, Tonye Bobo, the youths condemned a situation whereby the ministry has been taken over by non- Niger Deltans.

The youths expressed anger to the minister, Godswill Akpabio for shunning them during a courtesy call on him, maintaining that even though youths wrote to the minister thrice for an intended courtesy visit to rub minds with him for the way forward, he closed his doors against them.

The statement, which was jointly issued by Omo West (Rivers State) and the 21st Century Youths in the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, Izonebi, frowned at the way and manner the minister treated them.

The group further said for Akpabio, who represents the region in the Federal Executive Council, to shun them and escape through the back door tells the kind of leaders they have in the region.

They observed that, Akpabio was in company of the Managing Director of NDDC, Kemebradikumo Poudei and other Directors of the Commission in his office when the sad incident took place.

Like this: Like Loading...