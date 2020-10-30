Relocate or get arrested, Rivers CP warns IPOB members

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, has warned members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) to leave the state or face arrest, declaring that the command cannot tolerate the destruction of lives and properties.

Mukan, who issued the warning yesterday during a meeting with DPOs/HODs of the Tactical Units in the Command, urged the heads of the units to within the next 48hours deploy both Intelligence and patrols across the state to ensure that the items looted by hoodlums during the recent protest were recovered and perpetrators arrested with immediate effect. It would be recalled that the state police command arraigned 21 IPOB members at a Magistrate Court, which remanded them at a correctional centre after they were charged for allegedly engaging in the destruction of lives and properties during the EndSARS protest in the state. Also, Governor Nyesom Wike signed the executive order proscribing the activities of IPOB in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, who disclosed the moves by the Police Commissioner in statement, said Mukan also tasked the public to increase their security consciousness and report any suspicious character or the whereabouts of any of the looted property to the nearest Police Station. Omoni said: “The CP. Joseph Mukan has declared total war against the miscreants who attacked and looted Police Stations in Oyigbo LGA “The CP further warned members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to relocate from the state as machineries have been put in place to fish them out and deal with them as a Terrorist group.

“Again, the CP for the umpteenth time wishes to reiterate emphatically that Rivers State is not an IPOB State and will deal decisively with any group that carries out activities under that guise or any guise whatsoever.” “IPOB has been outlawed by both the Federal and state governments and to that extent is non-existent anywhere else, including Rivers State. Hence parents and guardians should warn their children/ wards to be lawabiding or else bear the full weight of the law.”

