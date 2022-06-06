Relocation of airlines to new Lagos airport terminal’ll be done in phases –FAAN MD

Capt. Rabiu Yadudu is the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). In this interview with WOLE SHADARE, he speaks about diverse issues affecting the agency and how he and his management team are tackling age-long infrastructure decay, lack of policy implementation and security situation, among others

Nigeria has stepped up security and surveillance around many of the country’s aerodromes, but recent happenings, especially the discovery of a mangled body of a man on the Lagos airport runway, have given many a cause for worry. How secure are our airports?

We have resolved the security issue and the manifestation is on the ground. In that singular incident of a mangled body found on the runway, there is still an investigation on-going, but we can’t make any public statement until the result of the investigation is out.

There are a lot of theories on it. I won’t dwell much on this until the report of the investigation is out. However, government processes and due process are necessary and also matter in all we do. A private airport can have a problem today and by tomorrow, it can deploy the solutions to it.

We know the solutions to the problems we have, but we have to ensure that the due processes are followed for us to implement them. Additional issues arise when you have to bring the equipment from abroad; there is manufacturing, shipping and others.

Some things you can know, identify them and before you can ensure a solution, it may take you up to a year. I was a Director of Operations in FAAN when we realised there is a need for total surveillance of the whole airport. I went to Munich, Germany by the end of 2018 or so, and identified the company; they came to do a lead assessment twice; marking and survey.

They gave us the estimate for visual and thermal infrared cameras – visuals to cover the areas for a whole day – sunrise to sunset and thermal from sunset to early morning. If a rabbit is walking within 8km radius, which is 16km in diameter, they will pinpoint it. The r u n – way is 3.7km o r 3.8km and we are buying about four of those cameras to cover the airfield.

We started procurement and Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, was very supportive. As of now, the procurement has been concluded and Mr. President approved it last year; part payment has already been made to the manufacturer. We went to the factory to ensure that what we are buying is what we are getting. We were there last November.

The delivery will happen within the next one or two months and then installation follows. This is fully automated; it will be spanning 360 degrees. We already know the solutions to all the challenges we are going through, the minister knows and even Mr. President knows too.

In the meantime, we already set up the manual patrol; the military is going round the airport facilities for improved security. This automation is not just in Lagos, but it includes Abuja airport. We also bought two motorised equipment.

If you have any security challenges at any airport, we will drive it there and deploy it. Inside the vehicle, we have three screens that we can use to monitor and protect the airports.

The agitation for Nigerian airports to operate 24-hour service is becoming louder by the day. Do you see it happening?

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wants all airports to operate 24/7 days a week because it is a business for FAAN. We earn our revenue from that operation; we are a service delivery agency, but the challenge is will the 24/7 pay for itself ? Somebody has to pay for the 24/7 operations.

Will the business pay for itself ? If we open an airport with just only three landings, FAAN will close down. No organisation in the world will do that. Even, if you go to Europe, you will find out that many airports are sunrise to sunset. You can operate an airport even from sunrise to midday so that everybody that knows should go around that window.

FAAN cannot operate an airport that we can’t break even with, because we are already challenged. We want a 24/7 day airport, but we need to know if the business will be sustainable. At first, some of the businesses may look as if they are sustainable, even for the next two years.

So, somebody must be ready to have the business model to sustain 24/7 operations. I cannot commit to 24/7 operations when you are not coming. One airline came to us that they wanted to operate 24/7 operations to Yola and wanted FAAN to extend the time for them, but I told them that we will need a lot of money to do that.

An airline may decide to open a route today and dispatch just one aircraft there, but for FAAN, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and others will have to mobilise personnel, ensure efficiency and fix facilities that can be moved in and out. Sometimes, fuelers and handlers will be needed.

We don’t want a situation whereby an airline will start a route now and in the next few months, it will stop due to a lack of passengers. Then, who will pay for all we have gone through? FAAN is a business; we pay our sala-ries and wages and we have to be sure that we will break even when we do that. Who will nurture the airports for sustainability? They can be sustained, but who will pay for those periods?

We have a new international airport terminal opened in March 2022, but since the facility was commissioned, foreign airlines have been reluctant to move into the terminal. Why is this so?

The terminal is opened. When you commission a new terminal, you have to do an operational transfer before you can move. We decided to start moving in phases. We didn’t want everyone to move at the same time. If you remember, when Terminal 5 opened in London, it took others about six months because of some teething challenges. It is only here that people complain.

There is nowhere in the world that you have a perfect system. No airport operates in isolation from its environment. The aviation industry keeps evolving when the challenges happen and are tackled immediately. The relocation is in phases. No airport system will say you want to relocate to a new terminal and you want to remove everybody, you will crash.

So, we sent two airlines and other ones will follow. I told them to move the airlines that operate morning and afternoon flights so that we will decongest the old terminal. So that congestion in the morning and evening will be reduced. It is unfortunate that some of them said they will not move, but we are not ready to compel them to move. We just keep quiet.

You cannot be a FAAN client and dictate to us. When the time comes, they must all move. Those that refused to move want to paint us in a bad light that we don’t have a good terminal, which is not true.

The airlines and other users of the facility were complaining of the bad facilities and the baggage handling, now, we provided you with a new one, yet, you refused to move. The whole of aviation in the world is a national interest and, unfortunately, Nigerians are joining them to condemn the industry.

Jet A1 has caused a lot of issues in Nigeria. Does this have any impact on the finances of FAAN?

We really sympathise with the airlines on the scarcity of Jet A1. If anything affects the airlines, it will affect FAAN and every other thing or organisation in the industry.

They are struggling to remain in business and people say they should increase prices. Some of these things are easier said than done, but you have to understand that the whole of aviation is all about enabling the economy. You cannot just be increasing prices arbitrarily. Your revenue will drop.

We are working actively with the airlines with Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director- General of NCAA and I can tell you that there is a lot of positive action from government.

Sometime last year, FAAN moved its services from the Societe International Telecommunication Aeronautiques (SITA) to RESA Airport Data System, what is your assessment of the new company, almost a year after?

RESA is a very good company. RESA and SITA are the biggest two in the world. Most of Europe is RESA and SITA and most of the USA is SITA because it is an American company, but SITA was giving us only two airports and we went and negotiated an agreement with RESA that covers the five airports.

So, instead of covering two for 10 years, now, we are covering five international airports. We now have a larger number of checks-in systems delivered to the airports. There is a departure control system all in this one and others.

Most importantly, the technology we have with SITA was the Common Use of Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and it was replaced sometime in 2009 with Common User Passenger Processing System (CUPPS). FAAN needs to modernise. So, we went for newer technology and that is what RESA is offering us.

This particular RESA system also has a function on revenue automation and it is the latest one being adopted by the whole world and that is what Nigeria has now.

What are the major challenges confronting the operations of FAAN?

Some of the equipment we have are aging. Some of them are even 40 years and above. As the current management in FAAN, we want to make sure that anybody who comes as the next Managing Director of FAAN, we want to make their job easier.

We are going out of our way to make sure we do our own. Now, we are fixing the 18L. You cannot land on 18L at night; now the contractor is back. He was supposed to finish in March, but the cables he had were of low quality and we are insisting on original ones. So, he said he will fix it by June or latest July.

So, after nine years, we are fixing some of these things that were abandoned and we are also starting new ones, including baggage handling, the central cooling system and others.

We contacted the airfield lighting company in Europe to fix the new ones and overhaul the whole airfield lighting system, there was no overhaul in 42 years. That is also in the process. We are fixing things so that those that come after us will get things easier.

What is your say on decentralisation of operations by FAAN?

We intend to decentralise essential operations and also the management of FAAN. A lot of things are concentrated around the headquarters and you cannot be micro-managing from the headquarters, all other airports. The headquarters will be doing a lot.

From the first day I assumed office, I told them we will be decentralising and each airport will be responsible for itself, but we will monitor and do surveillance of the facilities. I think, in the next two weeks, we will start it. We have used the last two years doing the planning and now, we have developed the Key Performance Indexes (KPIs). About 90 or 100 items are in all these.

With this, the issue of laxity in the system can be checkmated. This will make us know those who are messing it up and we won’t wait till the end of the year before we take an action. Even, with the welfare of our staff, we will decentralise it and the managers are responsible. We will also ensure accountability. If your manager is messing up, it is easier for you to know.

Also, we have started the scholarship exercise for all our staff and the best five students in every five regions will get the scholarship and FAAN will make sure we fund their university education. The decentralisation shows the management is not ready to hold on to power.

Like I said earlier, we are working on the local runway. What is the essence of having two runways if we cannot use them? I believe if not for the cables the contractor brought, we will have installed it in March.

