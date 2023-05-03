Relocation of Ebonyi petitions tribunal’ll ensure justice, peace – PDP

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the relocation of the state Election Petition Tribunal from the state to Abuja, the nation’s capital, will serve the interest of justice.

This is the party opposed the protest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensen to relocate the Tribunal to Abuja, saying that contrary to the claim by the the overall interest of justice, peace, and safety.

The PDP described it as unfortunate that a well- thought-out administrative judicial decision by Justice Mensen had become the subject of crass blackmail, primitive influence peddling, name calling and obvious threats allegedly by officers of APC in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Acting Chairman of the PDP, Ifeanyi Nworie, and which copies were made available yesterday to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital. Recall that on Wednesday, April, 26, 2023, the Secretary of Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal, Mr Nyior Henry Sekulla, announced the directive of the Appeal Court President for the relocation of the Tribunal to Abuja, a development that has generated mixed reactions from political ac- tors in the state.