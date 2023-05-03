News

Relocation of Ebonyi petitions tribunal’ll ensure justice, peace – PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the relocation of the state Election Petition Tribunal from the state to Abuja, the nation’s capital, will serve the interest of justice.

This is the party opposed the protest by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the decision of the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Mensen to relocate the Tribunal to Abuja, saying that contrary to the claim by the the overall interest of justice, peace, and safety.

The PDP described it as unfortunate that a well- thought-out administrative judicial decision by Justice Mensen had become the subject of crass blackmail, primitive influence peddling, name calling and obvious threats allegedly by officers of APC in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Acting Chairman of the PDP, Ifeanyi Nworie, and which copies were made available yesterday to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital. Recall that on Wednesday, April, 26, 2023, the Secretary of Ebonyi State Election Petitions Tribunal, Mr Nyior Henry Sekulla, announced the directive of the Appeal Court President for the relocation of the Tribunal to Abuja, a development that has generated mixed reactions from political ac- tors in the state.

New Telegraph

Related Articles
News

Dikeejiejemba Mother’s Funeral for January 5

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Nneoma Carolina Igbokwupute (Nee Ugochukwu), the mother of the popular philanthropist Chidiebere Young Igbokwupute from Amorka Town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State will be laid to rest on January 5, 2023. According to the statement signed by Young Igbokwupute,  “with heavy heart but total gratitude to God for a life well spent, […]
News

Airforce Alpha Jet Aircraft crashes, Pilot rescued

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Alpha Jet aircraft, has on July 18, at about 12.45 pm crashed in Zamfara State and the Pilot was rescued. In a release signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DPRI), Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, said that the aircraft was returning from a successful air interdiction mission. “Between […]
News

BVAS: ‘Incident form’ is gone for good, 2023 will be our best election, says INEC

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

… As Buhari applauds INEC, restates commitment to credible polls The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has once again declared that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine has come to stay and will be put to good use in the 2023 general election. This is also as he […]

Leave a Comment