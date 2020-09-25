Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija Lockdown finale

This Sunday, September 27, will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ and what better way to wrap it up than with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have just announced that Rema and Fireboy will be performing at the finale of the fifth edition of BBNaija.

Rema is currently the toast of both local and international press. The 20-year-old has been getting major props from across the world with two of his songs even making it into President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated Summer Playlist. Fireboy has also been blazing the trail since his breakout single, ‘Jealous’ dropped in 2019.

The two stars will be joined by popular illusionist, Babs Cadini, who will be performing some of his famous tricks on the finale stage, as well as dance group, Imagneto Dance Company.

Viewers can expect to be treated to these dazzling performances during the live show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 where the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition will be unveiled.

The top finalists are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee. One of the five will eventually emerge as the winner of the Lockdown season.

On Sunday, the BBNaija reality show will come to a close as the ultimate winner will be announced for the grand prize of N85 million, a breakdown of which includes N30 million cash, a brand new SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip to Dublin, a trip to Dubai, plus other mouth-watering prizes.

