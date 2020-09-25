News

Rema, Fireboy to perform at BBNaija Lockdown finale

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

This Sunday, September 27, will mark an end to what has been a phenomenal season of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ and what better way to wrap it up than with some of the hottest names in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The organisers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, have just announced that Rema and Fireboy will be performing at the finale of the fifth edition of BBNaija.

Rema is currently the toast of both local and international press. The 20-year-old has been getting major props from across the world with two of his songs even making it into President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated Summer Playlist. Fireboy has also been blazing the trail since his breakout single, ‘Jealous’ dropped in 2019.

The two stars will be joined by popular illusionist, Babs Cadini, who will be performing some of his famous tricks on the finale stage, as well as dance group, Imagneto Dance Company.

Viewers can expect to be treated to these dazzling performances during the live show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 where the winner of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition will be unveiled.

The top finalists are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee. One of the five will eventually emerge as the winner of the Lockdown season.

On Sunday, the BBNaija reality show will come to a close as the ultimate winner will be announced for the grand prize of N85 million, a breakdown of which includes N30 million cash, a brand new SUV from Innoson Motors, a trip to Dublin, a trip to Dubai, plus other mouth-watering prizes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

      Chijioke Iremeka   A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective. According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress […]
News Top Stories

CAN to Buhari: Suspend CAMA implementation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Regina Otokpa

…says it fails to accommodate churches’ position The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), yesterday, demanded an immediate suspension of the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, for failing to accommodate the yearnings and aspirations of the Christian community in Nigeria. The demand which was conveyed in a position paper addressed to […]
Metro & Crime News

MAGU,NDDC PROBES: Corruption now official, a pandemic, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Tunde Oyesina, Kenneth Ofoma, Akeem Nafiu, Onyekachi Eze, Philip Nyam and Adewale Momoh

Some of the major ethnic based organisations; the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), as well as many prominent Nigerians have reasoned that the corruption allegations rocking the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are an attestation to the fact that corruption has become a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: