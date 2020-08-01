Arts & Entertainments

Rema named one of the, ’27 musicians to make 2020 better’ by GQ

Nigerian singer, Rema was recently named one of the, ’27 musicians to make 2020 better’ by GQ alongside Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Ari Lennox and more. The international magazine wrote, “Arguably the first and most important thing you need to know about Nigerian artiste Rema is that he’s already been endorsed by Barack Obama, who featured his track “Iron Man” on his 2019 playlist.

“The 20-year-old Afro-pop wunderkind broke through with his single “Dumebi” – which became a viral dance sensation – and has established himself as one of the most important voices to come out of the continent’s music boom. “Industry expectations for Benin Citynative Rema, who was discovered after he posted a freestyle to Afro-pop singer D’Prince’s “Gucci Gang” featuring Don Jazzy and Davido, are sky-high, not just because of his sound but because he has an amazing story of resilience, self-worth and hard work too.” This acknowledgement continues a trend of recognition for Rema who is signed to D’Prince’s Jonzing World, an imprint under Don Jazzy’s Mavins Record.

