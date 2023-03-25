Remain calm, we’ve potential ground to approach S’Court, Oyetola tells supporters

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of Friday’s appeal, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted. Oyetola in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken. He further said: “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement. “However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in God’s promises regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted. “I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step,” Oyetola added.
