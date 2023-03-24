Politics

Remain Calm, ‘We’ve Potential Ground To Approach Supreme Court, Oyetola Tells Supporters

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The immediate past Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of Friday’s appeal Court ruling, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgement which upturned the decision of the Tribunal that initially sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken.

He said: “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement.

“However, from the snippets, we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step,” Oyetola added.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo decides: Jegede, wife arrive polling unit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his wife, have arrived their polling unit, PU 009, Sacred Heart to cast their votes.
Politics Sports

AFCON: Why we lost – Cameroon coach, Conceiçao

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cameroon coach, Antonio Conceiçao has given the reason for his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, semi-final defeat against Egypt on Thursday night. Conceiçao said his players played well during the encounter but failed to score, adding that the Egyptian team knew how to counter Cameroon. He added that Cameroon players felt some […]
Politics

Fuel price hike: Olawepo-Hashim counsels Buhari to ignore IMF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former presidential candidate and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has enjoined President Mohammed Buhari to ignore the bait from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank on the current debate on fuel price hike. In a statement released by his media office, Olawepo-Hashim explained that […]

Leave a Reply