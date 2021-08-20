Remain optimistic, trust God, NASFAT urges Muslims

The Chief Missioner of the Nasrul-Lahil- Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Ma’ruf Abdul-Azeez Onike, has urged Muslims in Nigeria and across the world to put their trust in God and remain optimistic. Imam Onike, in a Hijrah message, noted that Allah saved Prophet Muhammad from his adversaries and made him a rallying point for peace and unity in the city of Makkah because of his absolute reliance on Him. The cleric quoted a section of the Qur’an to explain that “trusting Allah in the face of difficulty brings ease and rest of mind.”

He, therefore, advised Muslims facing various challenges to take a cue from the doggedness and perseverance, as well as the God-trusting and forgiving spirit demonstrated by the Prophet and his companions during the trying period and after the conquest of Makkah.

“It is worthy of note that in spite of his persecution, the Prophet forgave all his enemies and forged unity among Muslims and non-Muslims in Makkah,” he noted. The NASFAT chief missioner appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with the government in ensuring that “we collectively fight our common enemies who are putting the country’s peace and security in jeopardy.”

He also advised Nigerians not to live in denial of the existence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the country, saying “we should remain responsible for our health and take note of what the experts say; that vaccination and non-pharmaceutical controls remain the best way to tame the scourge of COVID-19.”

