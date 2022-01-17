Remain steadfast in pursuit of your demands, Senator Okon urges Niger Deltans

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Coordinator of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard (AILV), Senator Anietie Okon has charged the people of the Niger Delta region to be resolute in pursuing their demands.

Senator Okon, who spoke weekend at his residence in Uyo while fielding questions from newsmen, said he expected that by now demands such as the 16-point agenda outlined by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and the Ogoniland clean-up, would have been implemented.

He stressed that it was not right for the people whose lands and waters have been destroyed and polluted due to oil spills to have been left like that instead of taking urgent and proper measures to address their plight.

He, therefore, frowned at a recent statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that crude oil belongs to the whole country and not to the Niger Delta, adding that such assertion could only come from a hater of the people of Niger Delta.

His words: “In 2022 the only thing I want is that the people of the South South and indeed the entire Niger Deltans, must be resolute in the pursuit of their demands. I am concerned that all Niger Delta demands made under this administration have not been achieved.

“The Ogoni Clean-up has not been met, look at the Nembe oil spill. These are people whose lands have been completely wasted, and somebody is saying that crude oil and all mineral resources found in this area belongs to the whole of Nigeria.

“So I am concerned about that recent disruption of the peace of Niger Delta people due to an irresponsible statement by Obasanjo that crude oil and all mineral resources found in the Niger Delta belongs to the whole country.

“And all he has not said anything about the Diamonds that have been mined some where in the North, or the Zamfara gold and so on. Maybe he is trying to stir up the hornet nest. He hates our people, no question about that. And I don’t think I have any regard for him.”

The Pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed worries that Nigeria’s problem has gone from worse to worst, stressing: “About 25 years ago Nigeria was the cynosure of investors because we have the manpower and the resources.”

He added that, however, that it was not surprising to him that the president Muhammadu Buhari administration would not be able to bring the positive change it promised Nigerians.

He, however, chided those advocating for a South South presidency, stressing: “Those advocating for that want to waste the peoples money.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...