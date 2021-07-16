News

Remains of murdered retired general to be buried today

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the murder of Major General Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshal.

A source close to the family said the ambush occurred close to the Abaji area of Abuja.

The aggressors kidnapped General Ahmed’s sister, Safina Ahmed (initially mistaken for the wife).

The siblings and the deceased’s driver, Sergeant Bukar were returning to the nation’s capital from Okene when they were attacked.

It was learnt that General Ahmed made the trip without his guards.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu announced the death in a statement early Friday morning.

The spokesman said the incident occurred when the top officer’s vehicle, “was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja”.

Nwachukwu disclosed that an Army delegation, led by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Anthony Omozoje, had visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), led by the Deputy National President, Stella Omozoje have also paid a condolence visit.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday, 16 July 2021 by 10 a.m.,” the statement added.

