Remake of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Rattlesnake’ set for release in Nov

‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, the remake of the 1995 classic directed by late Mrs. Amaka Igwe, is set for release.

This was revealed in a press briefing with journalists and the cast and crew of the film.

The movie marks the second directorial endeavour of veteran actor, Ramsey Nouah, after working on ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ to critical and huge commercial acclaim. Responding to questions by Saturday Telegraph during the briefing, Nouah said the guaranteed feeling of nostalgia and improved storytelling drove his interest in venturing into remaking some of Nollywood’s classic.

“Nostalgia is a huge selling point. We are combining that with an impeccable story that retells a plot, keeping in mind the dynamics of contemporary times in mind and improving the production.

When you see the older Rattlesnake on a platform that YouTube, it’s not cool to watch but what we’ve done now, you can always see it 20 years from now and it’s going to be impressive to see.

We can’t let these materials just waste away.” The film is produced by Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network Africa, which had earlier acquired and produced ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ making over N140 million within the first few weeks of its release in cinemas and emerging one of the highest-grossing Nollywood films of 2019.

The remake features Stan Nze, Omotola Jalade, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Efe Iwara, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe as well as Odera Adimorah among others. The film marks Adimorah’s Nollywood debut having worked predominantly in Nollywood. It is set to release in November with the promise of a premiere amidst continued COVID-19 scare.

