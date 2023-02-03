Arts & Entertainments

Rema’s Calm Down enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian superstar, Rema has continued to blaze the trail on the Billboard Hot 100 as it breaks into the top 30. In the latest installment of Billboard Hot 100, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix reaches a new peak of NO. 28, moving up seven places from NO. 35 last week. The single has spent 21 weeks on the chart as it continues to enjoy wide patronage in the United States. US Afrobeats Chart: Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ makes history as it becomes the first single to spend 22 weeks at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart. The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca’s ‘People’ retaining the NO. 2 spot, Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ staying at NO. 3, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ remaining at NO. 4, and Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ staying at NO. 5. Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ moves up two places to NO. 6, CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ moves down to NO. 7, Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ slips to NO. 8, Oxlade retains the 9th spot, Tems’ ‘Higher’ moves up to NO. 10. Rexxie’s ‘Abracadabra’ featuring Skiibii & Naira Marley debuts at NO. 36 while Joeboy’s ‘Body & Soul’ debuts at NO. 45.

 

