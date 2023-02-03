Rema’s Calm Down enters top 30 on Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian superstar, Rema has continued to blaze the trail on the Billboard Hot 100 as it breaks into the top 30. In the latest installment of Billboard Hot 100, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix reaches a new peak of NO. 28, moving up seven places from NO. 35 last week. The single has spent 21 weeks on the chart as it continues to enjoy wide patronage in the United States. US Afrobeats Chart: Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ makes history as it becomes the first single to spend 22 weeks at the top of the Billboard Afrobeats chart. The top 5 remains unchanged with Libianca’s ‘People’ retaining the NO. 2 spot, Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ staying at NO. 3, Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ remaining at NO. 4, and Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ staying at NO. 5. Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ moves up two places to NO. 6, CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ moves down to NO. 7, Fireboy’s ‘Peru’ slips to NO. 8, Oxlade retains the 9th spot, Tems’ ‘Higher’ moves up to NO. 10. Rexxie’s ‘Abracadabra’ featuring Skiibii & Naira Marley debuts at NO. 36 while Joeboy’s ‘Body & Soul’ debuts at NO. 45.
Related Articles
Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’
Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.” The movie […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Emelonye’s Underwater wins BBC Music Introducing Record of the Year 2022
Underwater, one of the two singles released in October 2022 by Afro-soul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye, has won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England. BBC Music Introducing, launched by the global media network, BBC in 2007, is a special platform dedicated to supporting new artistes and their music, by offering […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
How rising comedian Chibuike Gabriel’s touching poor Nigerians’ lives
It is a common saying in Nigeria’s local parlance that “problem no dey finish.” It is a deep connotation of the challenges that surround the lives of every individual, whether poor or rich, sick or healthy, black or white. Through it all, despite the confrontations that come to each one everyday, one of Nigeria’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)