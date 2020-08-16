Remember victims of terrorism, banditry, Ayokunle, Sultan urge FG

The Nigerian Inter- Religious Council (NIREC), has asked the Federal Government to set a day aside in remembrance of evictions of terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle,and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar IV, the Sultan of Sokoto, President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Co-Chairmen of the country’s inter religious council, made the appeal recently while President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being among the countries that have ratified the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

In a statement signed by NIREC’s Executive Secretary & Secretary General West Africa Inter-Religious Council, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, NIREC also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who followed up to make the ratification of the UN Treaty possible.

The statement reads: “As people all over the world are marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, ‘Nigeria, Ireland and Niue’ have chosen to remember the victims and honour the hibakusha, the survivors, in the most meaningful way possible: by taking action to ban and eliminate these weapons of mass destruction for good.”

The religious leaders added: “While congratulating Nigerians and the Federal Government of Nigeria for this bold step at the International level, NIREC once again calls on government at all levels to sign into law the prohibition of proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria. “Given that charity begins at home, the leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must set a day aside to remember all the victims that have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminals in Nigeria.

“NIREC calls for compensation for the displaced victims of violence and security for them to return to their native land. Government must provide adequate security for the Nigerian citizens to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.”

NIREC is affiliated to the African Council of Religious Leaders and Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP). The headquarters of ACRL is Nairobi-Kenya while the headquarters of RfP is New York – USA.

“It is gratifying to know that Nigeria is the headquarters of the West Africa Inter-Religious Council (WA-IRC). Congratulations Nigeria for ratifying the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). May all Nations live in peace, love and unity,” the religious leaders stated.

