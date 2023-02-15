Remembering Akintunde Akinsehinwa (1944-1976)

When General Murtala Mohammed veered off the ultra-tight security regime of previous regimes, it did not occur to him that the end was near. That fatal eclipse came on February 13, 1976 and it also consumed his dutiful Aide de Camp (ADC), Lt. Akintunde Akinsehinwa. Akinsehinwa and his boss had fought on the Federal side during the Civil War but their paths never crossed. Mohammed was the General Officer Commanding the Second Division while the subaltern was of the Third Marine Commando Division. Both were born in November and died on the same day, February 13, 1976.

Fate joined them together at the Nigeria Army Signals (NAS) headquarters in Apapa, Lagos. Murtala joined the Army in 1958 and trained in elite military institutions spread across West Africa and the United Kingdom. Akinsehinwa was a Crash Programme Officer who trained for six months in 1968. However, Murtala found in him a very brave and bright officer who could be trusted as an aide.

There also could have been the Edo connection because the Second Division liberated most of the Afenmai area of the then Mid- Western State. Akinsehinwa finished secondary school at Edokpolor Grammar School, Benin. On July 29, 1975 Murtala flew from the United Kingdom to assume duty as Head of State following another coup.

The ground had been prepared by younger officers like Alfred Aduloju, Anthony Ochefu, Joe Garba, Abdullahi Mohammed, Ibrahim Babangida and Shehu Yar’Adua. The coup had swept away General Yakubu Gowon, Murtala’s senior at Barewa College and Sandhurst, respectively. The new military leader turned Akinsehinwa to his ADC. Staff Sergeant Michael Otuwe was made Orderly while Sergeant Adamu Michika became the official driver. That arrangement lasted until one Friday morning, February 13, 1976. Murtala’s official Mercedes Benz car was stuck in the usual crazy Lagos traffic around the Alagbon/ Obalende axis.

He had no pilot vehicle to scare citizens away from their lane nor were there a platoon of gun wielding guards to protect the nation’s number one citizen. The Head of State was busy going through the newspapers when tragedy struck. Lt-Col. Bukar Dimka and Lt. William Seri beat traffic after Captain Malachy Parvwang had missed his target. Seri alighted from his car and opened fire. Murtala was shot through the rear windshield. His driver, Michika was neutralised. Akinsehinwa, brave as he was, tried to fight back using his service pistol. He was gunned down. Otuwe was lucky to escape even with a pistol strapped to his waist. Akinsehinwa thus became the first ADC to die with a Nigerian leader.

Taken unawares, the Lieutenant did not run away from battle and that said so much about bravado. One account said the three bodies stayed as long as 45 minutes before they were removed by loyal troops. About 10 years earlier, the first Military Head of State, General Johnson Aguiyi- Ironsi was abducted in Ibadan and killed in Olodo, some kilometres outside the city. His Air Force ADC, Captain Andrew Nwankwo and his Army equivalent, Lt. Sanni Bello could do nothing. Nwankwo ran into the bush as Bello deceived the plotters who had no intention to harm a fellow Northerner.

Ironsi’s ADCs suspected there would be a coup and had planned in advance to save themselves. Their boss was taken away and never returned. Akinsehinwa was different; he tried to resist and protect his boss but was gunned down. At 31 years and three months, the young man left behind a wife, Bola and their six-month old son, Olawale. Tears flowed in Owo for the selfless ADC.

The nation mourned those killed on that fateful day. Monuments were named after Murtala – from the nation’s premier international airport in Lagos to polytechnics and parks. And his image took over one of the bank notes. It was normal to do so. The Akinsehinwa family, on their part, waited for their son to be recognised after death. Finally in 1983, President Shehu Shagari awarded Akinsehinwa the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), posthumously. And sadly that has remained the only recognition accorded the late officer by the Federal Government. His elder brother, Julius Akinsehinwa complained bitterly in 2016 – 40 years after the assassination. The wife, Bola refused to remarry and the little boy, Olawale was in Lagos, from the United States to wed Lia Marie Johnson in 2018.

Olawale registered the Akintunde Akinsehinwa Foundation in 2005 and runs it from Lanham, Maryland, in the US. That is the only project that reminds the world of his brave father who died defending a Nigerian Head of State. We strongly feel that the Nigeria Army Signals should at least immortalise one of their own. Akinsehinwa was brave and loyal. We do know that Ironsi was betrayed by his Chief Detail, William Walbe who later became Gowon’s ADC. Gowon was in turn betrayed by his Guards’ Commander, Joe Garba. The Federal Government must not forget a man who died defending his boss.

