Remembering all-time classy oversized clutch

In 2014, a few bag designers decided to make the clutch bags a little bit bigger than normal. And yes, it did make waves and got all the attention. It is one bag that came in vogue with a bang.

Though many feel it’s too big for a clutch but that is the unique thing about this accessory.

They are fanciful, bold and add glam to any outfit. This clutch is one step away from the regular handbag. It can take more items than small clutch.

They are most suitable for parties, evening events but not for a strict office duty. But in recent time, it seems this all-time classy oversized clutch has been forgotten.

Clutch bags have gradually become smaller. Whether you choose the big clutch or the smaller clutch purse, they both have their unique style.

A few fashion lovers have said that oversized clutch presents a classy way of carrying your items. Many have admitted carrying their small laptop with this purse.

This is one fashion accessory women cannot forget in a hurry. So, dust up your oversized clutch for mix and match in style.

 

