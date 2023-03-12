Remembering the late Fred Agbaje, Nigeria’s Glamour Boy of the Bar

There is no listing of men, who know their fashion and style without recalling the once fashionable lawyer, Fred Agbaje. Apart from his exceptional understanding and delivery of the law, what continuously kept late Barrister Fred Agbaje in the face of the public and on the lips of highly influential people was his impeccable sense of style. Before he slept in the lord in 2016, the lawyer’s personal style was described as grand, which earned him the ‘Glamour Boy of the Bar’ title. A fashion writer spoke with Agbaje in 2013. He admitted that he and a few of his friends got the Glamour Boys of the bar title because of their flamboyant life style. They drove flashy cars and ‘dressed to kill’. “Being a lawyer has gone beyond the realm of black and white and then sit as if we are mourning”, he stated. “We manage the affairs of the society and the society is changing.

So, we should move with time. Our appearances should change to suit the society” There was no speaking of stylish men in the serious business sector without mentioning his name. His style was always fresh. His style had a way of connecting the dots and he knew how to put on a charm in everything he wore. He called his style ‘All season’s man’. In an interview, some years back, Agbaje spoke about the number of each fashion item in his wardrobe. He was proud to say that the numbers had increased and would only increase as days went by because there was no stopping his love for fashion.

“My wardrobe has increased tremendously from the last interview where I gave you the figures. Now, I have 2,300 pairs of shoes. My suits have increased to 2,150. I once told you I have 600 bow ties. Now, they are 1,000 and my normal ties are 1,900. I love hats too and they are 622 in all colours.” He had said, proudly and with a nifty smile. With those figures, Agbaje agreed he had a room turned boutique in his house and was poised to adding more to his wardrobe. For a middle-aged man, many would say he should have paid less attention to style but the human right activist believed age has nothing to do with fashion.

‘The more you advance in age, the more you pay attention to what you wear. To look good, you must not wear expensive things but they should look current and have the right fitting to your figure,” he said. Agbaje was a well known Human Rights lawyer, who passed on in 2016. Aside being a learned gentleman, he was very outspoken with a very interesting personality. His undying love for fashion and good looks, makes him a legendary Glam Dude.

