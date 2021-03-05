Remi Surutu opens up on reported fight with Faithia

Veteran actress, Remi Surutu, has finally opened up on her fight with fellow colleague, Faithia Williams. Just recently, the Yoruba movie industry was abuzz with news of the clash between veteran actresses who we learnt use to be best of friends. The duo had reportedly clashed at a party after Surutu approached Faithia to confront her about things she had heard her say about her. According to reports, Surutu admitted that she indeed moved to Faithia at the party which was organised by London based star, Bamidele Omosehin, to iron out their issues in the way she saw fit. Numerous reports made the rounds that Surutu had slapped Faithia among other claims.

Well, the movie star revealed that she had no regrets about confronting Faithia. She proceeded to explain her side of things. According to her, her beef with Faithia started when she started to hear all manner of things she said about her to their fellow colleagues in the industry. The actress stated that Faithia needed to be taught a lesson and put in her place. Surutu said: “My fight with Fathia Williams started when I began hearing all manner of jargons, she was saying about me. I heard she’s been going about running me down in the presence of many of our colleagues and movie producers.

She’s messing up big time and somebody needed to put her in a place where she belongs.” The actress continued that she and Faithia used to be very close and that she was even instrumental in her relationship with her ex-husband, Saheed Balogun. She added that they had both lived with her in Magodo but she had to send them packing because of their numerous fights. Speaking further, Surutu said that she had no idea what she did to Faithia to make her show a lot of hatred. She said: “I don’t know why she suddenly grow that hatred for me and started running me down.

Till date, I still cannot say what I’ve done to deserve that from her. There are so many other things she did that I can’t say here.” The film star added that she decided to approach Faithia at the party because she needed to be taught a lesson.

In her words: “I decided to confront her and deal with her at that event, because somebody needed to call her to order. And God saved her that day and thank God for the intervention of other colleagues around. I told her “if you move closer to me, I will break bottle on your head” When people started calling us to settle it amicably, I told them I am not ready to settle anything with her, and I don’t feel remorseful for attacking her. I have no regret at all, she’s really messing up and she needed to be put in her place”.

