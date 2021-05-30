Reminisce applauds LaLiga for entertaining fans on season finale

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Khalid, popularly known as Reminisce, has applauded LaLiga Nigeria for bringing fans together on the final day of the Spanish league with Atletico Madrid lifting the title ahead of their neighbour, Real Madrid.

Reminisce, who was one of the guests at the event which took place at the Xovar Lounge in Lekki had other dignitaries such as the Chief Economic and Commercial Adviser at the Spanish Embassy, Juan Jose Otamendi Garcia-Jallon, ex-Nigerian midfielder and La- Liga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, celebrities such as V.J Adams, and DJ Nana in attendance.

Speaking with our correspondent, the actor said music and football are two of the biggest things in the whole world.

“Those are the two things people follow the most and I happen to know both, I don’t know if it is exclusive, I have been enjoying myself and having fun, you know nothing serious. “Laliga is one of the top five leagues in the world,

It’s great that they are here (in Nigeria), of course trying to familiarize with the Nigeria Football Community, of course, it will have a positive impact, I am sure they’ll be exchanging more programmes as they are doing at the moment, also help in training. “It was a dramatic final day and you can see people’s reaction when that important goal by Suarez was scored to give the title to Atletico.”

Meanwhile, Garcia-Jallon has said that LaLiga is more than just Real Madrid and Barcelona. Reacting to the last day, Garcia- Jallon said the games were the most thrilling LaLiga finale in 40 years.

He added: “I hope everyone has enjoyed the most thrilling LaLiga finale for 40 years and the most interesting ending of any European league. “The fact that Atletico Madrid has won shows that there is more to Spanish football than Real Madrid or Barcelona. Now that the competition has ended, I cannot wait for the start of the 2021-22 season.”

