Reminisce to drop 5th album in August

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Reminisce, has concluded plans to drop his new album in August. The album titled, ‘Alaye Toh Se Go Go,’ will be his fifth. The disclosure came via his Twitter account on Thursday: “Album no 5! Alaye To Se GOGO/August 2021,” read his post. The album will be a follow up to his 2020 EP, ‘Vibes and Insha Allah’ and his first album since 2016’s ‘El Hadj’. Earlier in the `, the LRR Records boss announced LRR Sports, a sporting agency under his purview.

