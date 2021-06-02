Arts & Entertainments

Reminiscences: Ex-OAU students relive campus days in new compendium

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, one unique feature in the line-up of activities to commemorate the historic occasion is the unveiling of a special publication entitled ‘Great Ife – Reminiscences of Eminent Alumni of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife’.

The compendium which features experiences of old students of the institution drawn from across the generations boasts to be a pioneer in its genre in the country, and promises to rekindle in everyone who attended the institution of those days when students, mostly in their youthful years lived with almost carefree abandon, having fun in between serious studies, thinking big of every imaginable future, leaving little room for disappointments and even possible regrets lurking ahead.

Justifying its claim to the pioneering status in the history of tertiary institutions, at least in Nigeria, of such magnitude, ‘Reminiscences’ goes beyond the mere compilation of bio data of subscribers, that is, not just listing of names, date of birth, matriculation number, course of studies, year of graduation etc.

This book puts in the hands of readers, stories by the contributors revealing unique experiences in their days on campus, written in their own words and peculiar ways. Readers would be able to see in a nutshell what experiences have contributed to the making of many of today’s leaders and top flight professionals in various fields.

“It will refresh individuals who may have shared similar experiences either at Ife or other institutions of higher learning as there are many similarities in the ways young men and women perceive issues in their formative years irrespective of generations and heterogeneous backgrounds. “Those unifying lingos, banters and respective memories are the strong selling point of the book, a project in which the Worldwide Alumni body is partnering with Diaspora Media Ltd, the owner of this initiative.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Oleh Book Club: Ajeluorou, Umukoro, Ezaza headline reading, conversation

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Children’s book author and journalist, Mr. Anote Ajeluorou (author of Igho Goes to Farm), On-Air-Personality (OAP – @Mega FM, Warri) and author of Distortions, Lady Ejiro Umukoro, and another On- Air-Personality and Warri-based Isoko language coach, Mr. Oghenero Ezaza (@Kpoko FM, Warri) will lead a group of book enthusiasts to the first edition of Oleh […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tonto Dikeh returns to school, says its ‘Best decision I ever made’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Tonto Dikeh, a Nigerian actress, has shared a slew of pictures showing her in what appears to be a school hall, explaining that she had leaned towards education to clinch new levels. She spoke inexplicitly via a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing: “Back to school, best decision I ever made. Leadership flows […]
Arts & Entertainments

New Zealand’s ‘Bird Of The Year’ Election Tainted By Voter Fraud

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

New Zealand has discovered evidence of voter fraud in an important election – its annual ‘Bird of the Year’ campaign. Forest and Bird – the environmental conservation organisation that handles the election – discovered 1,500 fraudulent votes in the election campaign, exposing the dirty side of avian democracy. Ultimately, the kakapo – a fat, flightless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica