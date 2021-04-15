Business

Remita begins sale of 2021 JAMB ePINs

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform, has commenced the sale of 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria. This follows a recent announcement by the examination body, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), of the sale of ePINs for UTME and direct entry registrations till May 15, 2021. In a statement, Remita said: “Prospective candidates are to commence the process by registering their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to 55019, e.g (NIN 00123456789).

They would receive a 10-character confirmation code on the telephone number that would be used to purchase their ePIN. “They are to then proceed to the Remita’s website (www.remita. net) and click ‘Buy JAMB form’, select ‘UTME’ or ‘Direct Entry’ and input their confirmation code, registered phone number, and other necessary details.

“Candidates can make payments using their debit/credit card, internet banking, mobile wallet, USSD and others options. Once payment is completed, PIN is delivered to the candidate’s phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt.” Kayode Osinulu, Product Manager, Applications and Vertical Markets at SystemSpecs, the providers of Remita, said prospective candidates of the 2021 UTME were guaranteed fast, reliable and seamless registration when they buy their ePIN on the Remita platform.

