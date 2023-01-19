Remita begins sales of 2023 JAMB registration ePINs

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform, has commenced the sale of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to prospective candidates seeking admission into higher institutions across Nigeria. As recently announced by the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), the sale of ePINs for 2023 UTME registrations, commenced on Saturday, January 14, and ends on Tuesday, February 14, while the Direct Entry (DE) forms will commence on Monday, February 20 and end Thursday 20 April, 2023.

Prospective candidates are to register with their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to 55019, e.g (NIN 00123456789). They would receive an SMS with a 10-digit profile code via the phone number that should be used to purchase their ePINs.

They are then to proceed to the Remita website (remita.net/jamb) and follow the instructions. Once payment is completed, the ePIN will be delivered to the candidate’s registered phone number and also displayed on their Remita receipt. Chinedu Alisa, Retail Manager at Remita, said agents, schools, and other partnering organisations across Nigeria who resell JAMB ePINs will be duly rewarded with the most competitive commissions per transaction.

