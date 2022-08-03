Business

Remita eases sales of WAEC, GCE forms

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its commitment to making registration for the second series of the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE GCE) for private candidates seamless, Remita, has commenced the sales of the examination ePINs on its portal. Prospective candidates can pay for their ePINs through any of the many options on Remita, including cards, USSD, mobile wallet, account transfer, internet banking, or with phone number, until August 12, 2022. Aside from paying through digital payment channels, candidates can also pay for their ePIN at accredited agent locations and bank branches, nationwide. To obtain their ePINs, prospective candidates are to click the WAEC icon on the Remita website or the Remita mobile App, select “Buy WAEC PIN”, fill required fields and choose the preferred payment channel. Once payment is confirmed, the candidate will receive the exam registration ePIN in the email provided at the point of payment on Remita. The candidate is then expected to log on to WAEC’s website or visit any authorised center to complete the registration with their ePIN.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Afreximbank to pilot Pan-African payments, settlements system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, at the weekend said the bank had approved $500 million to support the clearing and settlement for the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) countries where the pilot will be implemented. According to him, the PAPSS is on […]
Business

CIBN’s April Diet exams rescheduled for October

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has rescheduled its April diet examinations  for October. The exams which were to take place from April 7 – 9, 2020  will now hold along with the October diet examinations.   According to a statement signed by Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations, […]
Business

Why we launched commercial data centre –Airtel

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has explained the reason for opening its state-of-the-art Tier 3 data centre for commercial use, stating that its mission is to help provide perfect uptime and peerless security for servers it houses as well as cloud services for businesses and government establishments across the country. Awarded the high-end Tier 3 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica