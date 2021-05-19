Remita ePIN purchases soar as JAMB extends registration

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform in Nigeria, has confirmed a surge in the number of prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, who purchased their ePINs for the 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) through its multiple payment options. This follows the recent announcement by the examination body, Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), that it has extended the registration deadline from May 15 to May 29, 2021 and that the main examination date would now be from June 19 to July 3, 2021. In a press release, Remita said candidates are to commence the process by registering their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to55019, e.g(NIN00123456789). They would receive a 10-character confirmation code on the telephone number that would be used to purchase their ePIN.
Related Articles
Basel Committee amends requirements for NPLs securitisations
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), at the weekend, published the technical amendment capital treatment of securitisations of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). The rule, which the committee started developing before the onset of Covid-19, closes a gap in the Basel framework by setting out prudent and risk sensitive capital requirements for non-performing loan securitisations. […]
Blackpod erases N110.52bn from cocoa earnings
BAD Lack of sunshine and chemical has affected cocoa output this year As price of chocholate surges in the global market, outbreak of black pod disease has damaged cocoa beans annual output of 330,000 tonnes by 40 per cent or 99,000 tonnes. The damage is valued at N110.52billion ($240.27million) as the currently […]
Digital economy: Addressing cybersecurity risks in Nigeria
Nigeria has taken the bold step of boosting technology adoption through its digital economy agenda. While this is being commended, stakeholders have called for more cyber-security measures to mitigate the attendant risks. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Determined to boost the economy with technology, Nigeria had last year rolled out a strategy for building a digital economy. […]
