Remita ePIN purchases soar as JAMB extends registration

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform in Nigeria, has confirmed a surge in the number of prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, who purchased their ePINs for the 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) through its multiple payment options. This follows the recent announcement by the examination body, Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), that it has extended the registration deadline from May 15 to May 29, 2021 and that the main examination date would now be from June 19 to July 3, 2021. In a press release, Remita said candidates are to commence the process by registering their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to55019, e.g(NIN00123456789). They would receive a 10-character confirmation code on the telephone number that would be used to purchase their ePIN.

