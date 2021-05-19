Business

Remita ePIN purchases soar as JAMB extends registration

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Remita, a leading electronic payment platform in Nigeria, has confirmed a surge in the number of prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria, who purchased their ePINs for the 2021 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) through its multiple payment options. This follows the recent announcement by the examination body, Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), that it has extended the registration deadline from May 15 to May 29, 2021 and that the main examination date would now be from June 19 to July 3, 2021. In a press release, Remita said candidates are to commence the process by registering their National Identification Number (NIN) by typing the word ‘NIN’, then space, adding their 11-digit NIN and sending as an SMS to55019, e.g(NIN00123456789). They would receive a 10-character confirmation code on the telephone number that would be used to purchase their ePIN.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Basel Committee amends requirements for NPLs securitisations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), at the weekend, published the technical amendment capital treatment of securitisations of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs).   The rule, which the committee started developing before the onset of Covid-19, closes a gap in the Basel framework by setting out prudent and risk sensitive capital requirements for non-performing loan securitisations. […]
Business

Blackpod erases N110.52bn from cocoa earnings

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

BAD Lack of sunshine and chemical has affected cocoa output this year   As price of chocholate surges in the global market, outbreak of black pod disease has damaged cocoa beans annual output of 330,000 tonnes by 40 per cent or 99,000 tonnes.     The damage is valued at N110.52billion ($240.27million) as the currently […]
Business

Digital economy: Addressing cybersecurity risks in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria has taken the bold step of boosting technology adoption through its digital economy agenda. While this is being commended, stakeholders have called for more cyber-security measures to mitigate the attendant risks. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Determined to boost the economy with technology, Nigeria had last year rolled out a strategy for building a digital economy. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica