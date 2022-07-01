Remita introduces eNaira on payment platform

Remita has introduced e-Naira, the digital currency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as an additional payment option across all its touch points. According to a press release: “With the introduction of eNaira on Remita, individuals and businesses can now make and receive payments with eNaira for all utilities, services, and products available on the Remita web and mobile platforms as well as through the Remita Payment Gateway deployed to thousands of merchants and aggregators. “The Remita eNaira e-commerce proposition is another first from Remita, well known over the years for being a fintech and payments innovation leader.

Until now, the eNaira had contended with low adoption due to a low level of awareness of its benefits or practical use cases over subsisting electronic payment options.” The statement further said that the Remita eNaira initiative is a major outcome of the CBN’s efforts through collaboration with leading fintechs and banks to ensure that the benefits of Nigeria’s digital currency are speedily realised. Commenting on the introduction of eNaira on Remita, ‘DeRemi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services Limited (RPSL), said: “We remain committed to our mission of empowering everyone, everywhere to do more as we continue to simplify everyday payments.

“Our goal is to continue to introduce innovations that deliver ease to our customers in the retail, business and government segments in a way that not only guarantees safer, faster and cost-effective payments but also helps them extend the frontiers of possibilities while transacting locally or internationally.” Atanda noted that with the introduction of the eNaira across all Remita touch points such as web, mobile, and agent locations, payers can now select eNaira as their preferred payment option for electricity token, airtime, data, and cable TV subscription renewal, JAMB/WAEC/NECO forms and results checker, as well as payments to federal, state, and local governments across Nigeria.

