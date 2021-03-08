Remittances: CBN’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar scheme’ kicks off

As the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” kicks off today, the apex bank has reiterated that the move is aimed at checking round tripping and providing Nigerians in the Diaspora with cheaper and more convenient ways of sending remittances to their loved ones, friends and associates in the country.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had, while delivering the keynote address at the Fidelity Bank’s inaugural diaspora webinar series at the weekend, announced the scheme, which will see the apex bank paying beneficiaries of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), N5 for every $1 received as remittances inflow.

He said: “In an effort to reduce the cost burden of remitting funds to Nigeria by working Nigerians in the Diaspora, the CBN has introduced a rebate of N5 for every $1 of fund remitted to Nigeria, through IMTOs licensed by the Central Bank. This rebate will be provided to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, following receipt of remittance inflows.”

Emefiele, who explained that the scheme is part of new foreign exchange measures recently introduced by the apex bank to boost remittance inflows into the country, said it was also aimed at increasing the transparency of remittance inflows and reducing rent-seeking activities.

He further stated that apart from helping to reduce the cost of remitting funds to Nigeria and boosting remittance inflows to the country, the new scheme is expected to lead to an increase in the nation’s external reserves and enhance exchange rate stability.

He also said the CBN expects its policy measures on diaspora remittances to provide an opportunity for Nigerians living abroad to make investments in their home country. In a circular addressed to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), IMTOs and the general public, which was posted on its website on Saturday, the CBN disclosed that the “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, would take effect from today,

Monday March 8 and end on Saturday May 8, 2021. The circular stated that the “CBN shall, through commercial banks, pay to remittances recipients the incentive of N5 for every US$1 remitted by sender and collected by designated beneficiary.

“This incentive is to be paid to recipients whether they choose to collect the USD as cash across the counter in a bank or transfer same into their domiciliary account. In effect, a typical recipient of diaspora remittances will, at the point of collection, receive not only the USD sent from abroad, but also the additional N5 per USD received.”

Further commenting on the scheme, yesterday, the Ag. Director, Corporate Communications Depart-

ment at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, explained that there was a maximum amount that could be remitted through an IMTO, adding that no customer could send $100,000 through an IMTO. Though he admitted that the CBN’s action does not go far enough in offering total reimbursements, Nwanisobi said it was a step in the right direction in reducing the cost burden for Nigerians remitting funds to their families back home. While also noting the existence of initial challenges of network integration,

Nwanisobi reiterated Emefiele’s assurance that the CBN would continue to work diligently to resolve the few challenges that were remaining.

Meanwhile, several DMBs, including Zenith Bank, First Bank and Ecobank Nigeria, yesterday sent out emails, informing customers of their readiness to commence implementation of the scheme. For instance, in a press release it issued, Ecobank Nigeria reported its Head, Consumer Banking, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, as saying that the “CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” is an unprecedented incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers.

She said: “Ecobank will pay N5 on every dollar so beneficiaries will not only get the foreign currency sent from their family and friends abroad, they will also get extra naira.”

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, also said that apart from consistent engagement with Nigerians in the diaspora, Ecobank is leveraging its digital technology to make remittances to Nigeria and Africa easy, convenient and affordable.

On its part, FirstBank stated in the email it sent to customers that: “Receive N5 for every dollar you collect through us via cash pick up or Direct to Account. Visit any First- Bank branch near you today to ge

Like this: Like Loading...