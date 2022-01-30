Sports

Remix Sports Management to hold football camp in Turkey

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Football business firm with operational base in Nigeria and Turkey, Remix Sports Management, will in mid-February hold its international football camping programme in Turkey.

 

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remix Sport Management, Aderemi Robert Yussuph, during a recorded phone interview mentioned that arrangements are in top gear to have a successful camp.

 

Yussuph, who once played the beautiful game at professional level but couldn’t cut it  big as he had wished, said his passion for the game made him to venture into football business.

 

“I have been into the football business for about eight years, and it has been a challenging and rewarding experience for me,” he said. “At Remix Sport Management, we create a platform for young talents to develop their game and achieve their goals by pursuing a career in football both home and abroad.

 

“We don’t just manage players, as we have other projects for players which include creating opportunities for them. Conduct scouting programmes, train talents we scout with the new training trends in football under the watchful eyes of certified coaches and trainers.

 

“Education is key for every player, so we educate them on the ethics of the game and on what it takes to be a professional player on and off the pitch. “At Remix Sport Management, we work as a team and it’s not a one-man business. We have Members of the Board, Technical Director, Team Manager/ Director, Coaches, Doctors and Physios.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NWFL Super Six: It’s redemption time for Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The three top rated teams at the NWFL Premiership Super Six at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu- Ode, that fell short if expectations in the first two days matches, will today be presented with the opportunity to redeem themselves and again play their teams back into contention. The last two days in the Super […]
Sports

Liverpool ready to hijack Osimhen from Napoli grasp

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

English Premier League champions Liverpool are moving to hijack the signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. Osimhen has been expected to sign for Napoli, but the Lille forward could possibly move to England instead, with the EPL champions showing interest in the Nigerian international. The 21-year-old has been […]
Sports

Take abuse from supporters more seriously, Dier pleads

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eric Dier has described the abuse footballers must endure from fans as a “massive problem” and he wants the authorities to treat it more seriously and hand out greater punishments to offenders. The Tottenham player put himself at the centre of a storm in March when he went into the crowd after his club’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica