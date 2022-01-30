Remix Sports Management to hold football camp in Turkey

Football business firm with operational base in Nigeria and Turkey, Remix Sports Management, will in mid-February hold its international football camping programme in Turkey.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remix Sport Management, Aderemi Robert Yussuph, during a recorded phone interview mentioned that arrangements are in top gear to have a successful camp.

Yussuph, who once played the beautiful game at professional level but couldn’t cut it big as he had wished, said his passion for the game made him to venture into football business.

“I have been into the football business for about eight years, and it has been a challenging and rewarding experience for me,” he said. “At Remix Sport Management, we create a platform for young talents to develop their game and achieve their goals by pursuing a career in football both home and abroad.

“We don’t just manage players, as we have other projects for players which include creating opportunities for them. Conduct scouting programmes, train talents we scout with the new training trends in football under the watchful eyes of certified coaches and trainers.

“Education is key for every player, so we educate them on the ethics of the game and on what it takes to be a professional player on and off the pitch. “At Remix Sport Management, we work as a team and it’s not a one-man business. We have Members of the Board, Technical Director, Team Manager/ Director, Coaches, Doctors and Physios.”

