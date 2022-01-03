Sports

Remo maintain top position in NPFL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It was another precious point away from home for newly promoted Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they forced Dakkada FC to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

 

Remo have shown they are not going to be a push over in the NPFL as they already won two games while also drawing two, although the Gbenga Ogunboye-led side finally conceded their first goal after four games.

 

In Kaduna, Kano Pillars compounded Finidi George’s woes as they defeated Enyimba 2-0 to make it a back-to-back defeat for the former Super Eagles winger.

 

Nasarawa United joined Remo Stars as the unbeaten teams in the league after a 2-0 defeat of champions, Akwa United, as Rangers scored four second half goals to defeat Niger Tornadoes 4-0.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Yobo can replicate Keshi’s achievement with Eagles –Owolabi

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

F ormer Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has backed another ex- international Joseph Yobo to perform well in his new assignment as the senior national team assistant coach.     Owolabi told journalists that Yobo can draw inspiration from former Super Eagles skipper, Stephen Keshi, who later on went on to win the Africa Cup […]
Sports

AYSON-Daudu 2021 football tourney kicks-off

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The 2021 edition of the annual AYSON-Daudu football tournament for free age youths clubs will kick-off on February 11, 2021 at the Nigeria Distilleries Limited sports ground, Sango-Ota, Ogun State.   According to the organisers, AYSON Promotions, the competition will feature 16 teams from Ogun and Lagos states. President of AYSON Promotions, High Chief Mufutau […]
Sports

FG’ll overhaul Eagles –Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, at the weekend pledged that the Federal Government would overhaul the senior national football team, Super Eagles, to ensure they get to the best possible height in world football.   The minister also promised to align the Nigeria Football’s administrative architecture to the aspirations to that of the people. Speaking on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica