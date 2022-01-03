Remo maintain top position in NPFL

It was another precious point away from home for newly promoted Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they forced Dakkada FC to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Remo have shown they are not going to be a push over in the NPFL as they already won two games while also drawing two, although the Gbenga Ogunboye-led side finally conceded their first goal after four games.
In Kaduna, Kano Pillars compounded Finidi George’s woes as they defeated Enyimba 2-0 to make it a back-to-back defeat for the former Super Eagles winger.
Nasarawa United joined Remo Stars as the unbeaten teams in the league after a 2-0 defeat of champions, Akwa United, as Rangers scored four second half goals to defeat Niger Tornadoes 4-0.