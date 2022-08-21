Remo, Osun in Ogunjobi Cup final

City exit Remo Stars and Osun State will face off in the final of the maiden Western Nigeria Football Forum/Ogunjobi Memorial U-15 Football Tournament. To get to the final, Remo Stars, the 2022 winner of LaLiga/NPFL U-15 tourney defeated Oyo State 6-5 on penalties after the regulation time ended 1-1. It was a straight forward victory for the host state,

Osun as they secured a 1-0 win against Lagos State. The two sides will faceoff on Sunday in the final for opportunity to become the champion of the first edition of the competition. Apart from the finals scheduled for Sunday, there will be aware for prominent Nigerians who have contributed to the development of sports in the South West.

The organisers of the competition announced award for some prominent Nigerians including the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare. According to a statement from the organisers, others apart from the minister are former CAF Executive member, Amos Adamu, business guru and the proprietor of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, the owner of foremost betting company, Baba Ijebu, Adebutu Kensington and former Green Eagles star, Segun Odegbami. Others are former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye

foremost women football club owner, Princess Jegede of Jegede babes, former member of House of Assembly, Ayo Omidiran, father of Supporters Clubs in Nigeria, Rafiu Ladipo, Yemi Idowu and H E Oluwateru

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...