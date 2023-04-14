Remo Stars hurdle for unbeaten Insurance

At the first stanza of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season, both Insurance and Remo Stars started the campaign, winning their first three games before the two teams clashed in one of the MatchDay 4 in Benin. Apart from going into the match unbeaten, Remo Stars at the time were yet to concede a goal but returned battered with their host, Insurance beating them 3-0. This weekend will be an opportunity for Remo Stars to correct their mistakes and get a result against Insurance and also put an end to their unbeaten run.

Insurance despite being unbeaten since the start of the season are yet to win a match since the start of the second stanza of the campaign as they have drawn the four matches played so far and will be targeting a change of fortune against Remo Stars. Also in Group A, another tough battle will be in Jos where Plateau United and Akwa United faceoff with the sole aim of finishing in the top three for a place in the Super 6 will be slugging it out for the maximum three points.

It has been an average performance for Enyimba this season and with five matches to round up the season, the team will have to start picking up points away from home starting with this weekend game against Kwara United in Akure, the adopted home of the Afonja Warriors. In Group B, currently topping the group is Lobi Stars and they maintained their position on the table after winning a five-goal thriller against the defending champion of the league, Rivers United, in a reschedule game during the week. Lobi Stars currently have a six-point advantage against Rivers United and they will be travelling to Bayelsa as guests of Bayelsa United who picked the only away win last weekend. Rivers United second on the table will return to Port Harcourt to keep a date with bottomof- the-table Dakkada FC with Abia Warriors, another team fighting for the top three positions hosting Sunshine Stars. At the bottom of the table, Nasarawa United will be at home against Gombe United with nothing but victory affecting their chances of escaping the drop. El-Kanemi Warriors also fighting the drop will be playing at home against Shooting Stars as Wikki Tourists will be away to Doma United. Niger Tornadoes will also be away to Rangers as the season gradually draws to an end.