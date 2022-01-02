Remo target another away point against Dakkada

Nigeria Professional Football League leader, Remo Stars, will on Sunday target another point(s) away from home as they set to strengthen their position on the league table.

The Sky Blue Stars will go into the contest off the back of a 0-0 draw with Nasarawa United on Wednesday, while Dakkada suffered a 1-0 defeat to Heartland FC on the same evening.

The visitors are among the few teams yet to lose a game and the only team yet to concede a goal in the ongoing 2021/22 NPFL season, as they picked maximum points in their first two games against MFM FC and Heartland FC and a draw in their last game at home against Nasarawa United. Formerly known as Akwa Starlets, Dakkada FC lost their first game 3-0 to Kwara United in Ilorin, won their second game against MFM FC by two goals and lost their third game 1-0 against Heartland FC.

The Gbenga Ogunbote led Remo Stars will continue to have faith in Andy Okpe despite firing blank in their last game after scoring three good goals in the NPFL. Mercurial midfielders Dayo Ojo, Samuel Anakwe, Akanni Qudus and captain Nduka Junior all available for this encounter.

Enyimba also will be hoping to return to winning ways after their shock home defeat against Rivers United in their last game. It is however going to be a difficult game as they will be away to four-time NPFL champion, Kano Pillars at their adopted home, Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Other games on Sunday will see Shooting Stars looking for their first victory as they welcome Katsina United, same as Nasarawa United, who will be at home against champions, Akwa United.

