Removal of service chiefs won’t end insurgency – Aduwo

Olufemi Aduwo is the permanent representative of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) at the United Nations. In this interview, he speaks on some national issues, including the insurgency in the North-East and the army’s engagement in the crisis. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

The country’s biggest challenge has been insecurity, fueled by insurgency. What is insurgency and how did we get here?

The distinction between terrorism and insurgency is blurred. As a consequence, significant misunderstanding exists in the relationship between the concepts of terrorism and insurgency, terms often used interchangeably by policymakers, non-governmental organisations and the media. The terms are not interchangeable.

Not all insurgencies employ terror, and not all terrorists are insurgents. Insurgencies have an alternative vision of how to organise society, and they use various instruments, ranging from public service to terror, to realise that vision. Terrorism may be embedded in and subordinate to insurgency.

But terrorism may also exist outside of insurgency, animated by sheer revulsion toward the status quo, without offering or striving for an alternative.

What is the purpose of insurgency?

The insurgent activity is designed to weaken government control and legitimacy, using guerrilla warfare, terrorism, political mobilisation, propaganda, front and covert party organisations and international activity. Significantly, a common characteristic of insurgent groups is the intent to control a particular area and or population.

This objective differentiates insurgents from terrorists, whose objectives do not necessarily include the creation of an alternative governing authority capable of controlling a given area or country.

Thus, an insurgency is a contest with the government for support of the people and control over resources and territory. Insurgents exploit and manipulate societal trends and populations through non-violent as well as violent means.

They often use propaganda to recruit and promote their cause among potentials. They seek to infiltrate, manipulate, disrupt and discredit government and societal institutions in their effort to gain control. Most insurgent strategies involve attempts to provoke over-reaction by security forces, exacerbate ethnic or sectarian divides, and engender violence.

How did we get here in Nigeria?

It’s an unfortunate but preventable incident. As we were told, the late Mohammed Yusuf founded the group around 2001 and 2002.When Boko Haram first started, its actions were nonviolent. Its main goal was to purify Islam in Northern Nigeria.

Things changed after the killing of Yusuf in July 2009, an action that escalated the group’s action. We all know that with such religious ideological leaning, definitely the government must intervene.

Any discerning person should know that the level of poverty and illiteracy across the North is a time bomb and the leadership of the entire North, both past and present should take the blame.

While many have applauded the army, others feel they have not performed so well in ending insurgency in the North- East. How will you rate the efforts of the Nigerian Army so far?

It’s well known that fighting insurgents is challenging. The war against the Taliban started in 1994. The achievements made so far to weaken these terrorist groups was by United States support. If such assistance were available to Nigeria military, Boko Haram would be a thing of the past within a year.

Regardless of the cowardly attack of Boko Haram in the past four years, the military has achieved a lot. When you compare the territory controlled by Boko Haram before 2016 and what they control now, the military has done a tremendous job by taking over more territory from them.

So, removal of the service chiefs will not provide the arms and fighter jets needed. I think the reason why the Chief of Army Staff is selected for attack is probably because he is a professional who doesn’t believe he must lobby any political leaders or politicians to retain his position. And I notice in that in Nigeria the truth is bitter; insurgency cum terrorism is a long war.

I think the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation Agency have a role to play; people must be informed and understand the difference between fighting insurgency and a civil war.

There is a general saying that war against terrorism is difficult to end. Why is that so?

Insurgency can be categorised in a number of ways; two of the most common ways are to distinguish insurgencies by their goals or by the primary method they employ. These categories are archetypes. However, many insurgencies exhibit characteristics combining multiple types, or their goals may evolve during the course of the conflict.

In some conflicts, multiple insurgent groups may operate simultaneously, either competing with one another or setting aside the fact that they may have differing views on postconflict governance to form temporary alliances against the government.

Nevertheless, at the broadest level, the goals of an insurgency most often fall into one of five categories. Revolutionary insurgencies seek to replace the existing political order with an entirely different system, often entailing transformation of the economic and social structures.

Reformist insurgencies do not aim to change the existing political order, but instead, seek to compel the government to alter its policies or undertake political, economic, or social reforms. Separatist insurgencies seek independence for a specific region.

Resistance insurgencies seek to compel an occupying power to withdraw from a given territory. Commercialist insurgencies are motivated by the acquisition of wealth or material resources; political power is simply a tool for seizing and controlling access to the wealth.

Another way of categorizing insurgency is to focus on their organizational structure and whether the insurgents stress the political or military aspects of their struggle. Insurgents, of course, may adjust their organization during the course of a conflict.

With this background, defeating Boko Haram will depend on our military capability, identifying its foreign financiers and how well prepared the civil populace is willing to assist the military.

There are calls for the removal of the service chiefs as a way of changing strategy. What is your take on this?

I said it earlier that removing the service chiefs will not add arms and weapons needed to defeat Boko Haram. I have read about people talking of fresh ideas but it seems that many people who are asking for the removal of the service chiefs do not have full knowledge of how military policies develop, which is bottom-up method. No service chief sits alone and develops policies and strategies on military operations.

The #EndSARS shooting became an international discussion that attracted condemnation. What category of people would you blame for the escalation of the protest and its attendant fallout?

I will restrain myself a little on the alleged Lekki Toll Gate shooting, but let me make a disclosure. During the #EndSARS protest, I visited both Alausa and the Lekki Toll Gate protest centres.

The Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) organization has the consultative status of ECOSOC/United Nations, which makes me the permanent representative of the organisation to United Nations. We are permitted to deploy five persons yearly to attend meetings at United Nations, New York, Vienna and Geneva, and we are allowed where necessary to embark on political assignment on behalf of United Nations. I am an affiliate member of Amnesty International; regardless I don’t know the Nigeria Office.

The army engagement on the last day of #EndSARS protest was due to the curfew imposed by the Lagos State government, and the announcement was made around 10 a.m when people have left home for work.

The curfew was to start by 4 p.m, which was not possible, considering the traffic situation of Lagos State, so the curfew was shifted from 4 p.m to 9 p.m but the information was relayed around 6 p.m, when it had commenced. That was a blunder but those who removed the lights at the toll gate should be made to answer for their action.

The Nigerian economy is seriously on the downward curve. What is the way out?

I started attending the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Boards of Governors’ meetings since 2012 as a returnee. At the Civil Society Forum meetings with World Bank executive directors meeting, I have consistently argued that the bank must engage the people before loans are given.

No country that borrows for consumption the way we are doing can survive the economic disgrace as being witnessed now. I raised the alarm and published it in many newspapers.

Thank God that Governor Nasir el-Rufai has joined the crusade. As President Olusegun Obasanjo, a friend and a father said, I call for a stronger synergy between the Federal Government and the citizens in addressing the issues affecting the country. With the current insecurity, economic instability, the citizens must be resolute and proactive in addressing the logjam. These challenges are not really new except that they have taken a different dimension.

Are you still advocating for restructuring?

Of course, but I don’t want either Biafra or Oodua republics. I am a federalist, so we must go back to the 1960 Constitution and where it is necessary, to amend the constitution.

The arrangement whereby states get allocation for what they don’t work for negates the ideals of federalism our forefathers agreed upon. Only a few oil producing states and Lagos State are fiscally sustainable; many of the states are parasites.

The 2023 elections are close, and both the North and the South are clamouring for the presidential slot. Do you think power should shift to the South?

Ideally, I care not where the president comes from, but for the sake of equity and sense of belonging, I will advise that the other tribes, apart from the North and South -West produce the next president, possibly the South-East.

But I hope they would be serious because during President Obasanjo’s eight years in power, the Igbo were allotted the Senate presidency. Within eight years, they produced five Senate presidents from five states of the zone. You can draw a conclusion from that trend.

