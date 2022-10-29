Remove fuel subsidy to ensure energy security, IEA tells Nigeria, others

The International Energy Agency (IEA), has urged Nigeria and other countries that still subsidize Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol of fuel to stop the subsidy to energise energy security, especially in resource-dependent countries like Nigeria. The World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and some other international financial institutions had also urged Nigeria to stop fuel subsidies. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had told the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on payments of subsidy that the Federal Government of Nigeria spends N18.397 billion for subsidy daily on petrol. She had explained that the government spends N238 per litre of petrol or N18.397 billion daily as subsidy. She said: “For 2023, the projection is that the average daily truck out will be N64.96 million litres per day; that is about N65 million per day, using an average rate at the open market rate of N448.20k and then a regulator pump price of N165 per litre. Also, the Minister while presenting the 2023-2035 Medium Term Expendi ture Framework & Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP) in Abuja, said the Federal Government projected to spend N3.35 trillion on subsidies for the first half of 2023 or N6.7 trillion for the whole of 2023. The IEA, in its October 2022 World Energy Outlook (WEO), said that inefficient fossil fuel subsidies are a major hindrance to a more sustainable future. It stated that although there is a social imperative to protect the most vulnerable in society, one of the most visible costs of fossil fuel consumption subsidies is the financial burden that it imposes on countries. IEA estimated that high fossil fuel prices and additional measures to protect consumers during the energy crisis could result in sharp increases in fossil fuel subsidies in 2022. It, therefore, urged Nigeria and other countries that still pay subsidies to secure their energy transition by removing what it called inefficient fuel subsidies. The agency said governments need to harness the vast resources of markets and incentivise private actors to play their part, adding that governments need to put in place stable, and predictable long-term market frameworks designed to support the achievement of their goal
