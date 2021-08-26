Removing obstacles to ICT devt in Nigeria

The minister of communications and digital economy recently reeled out what government has gained from the ICT sector in the last two years. This brought to the fore, the need for government to speed up actions in tackling challenges inhibiting the development of the sector. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, last week, disclosed that the Federal Government had realised over N1 trillion from the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the last two years. This further gave credence to the claims that the sector alone could sustain the economy if given proper attention. Beyond the direct revenue gains, bodies such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and the World Bank have often emphasised the critical importance of ICT to economic growth. According to them, ICT has great potential to reduce poverty, increase productivity, boost economic growth and improve accountability and governance. To realise these gains, however, governments are advised to put the right policies that increase access and encourage more investments.

Counting the gains

According to the minister, the ministry and its parastatals have generated over N1 trillion for the Federal Government in less than two years. This, he said, translated to an average of about N44 billion every month or over N1.4 billion every day. Pantami, at the commissioning of Digital Economy Projects for a Digital Nigeria, further disclosed that about N360 billion of this revenue was largely from spectrum allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC) to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for commercial purposes. He also added that over N600 billion was paid by ICT companies to the account of the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). “Furthermore, over N94 billion was generated for the Federal Government and approved by the National Assembly in line with relevant laws, as part of 2020 appropriation for personnel, capital projects, capacity building, interventions, etc. “The IT Projects Clearance Programme also saved over N5.4 billion for the Federal Government,” the minister recalled. Pantami, while applauding the chief executive officers of the various parastatals under the ministry at the virtual commissioning event for their support and commitment, disclosed that 1,667 ICT projects and centres had been established across the country in two years since he assumed duty as minister. “In addition to those already established, we have over 455 other projects and programmes that are on-going. All these are in full alignment with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria,” he noted.

Revenue from NCC

Specifically, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently announced that it had exceeded its N36 billion projected revenue from spectrum licence fees for 2021, having recorded over N150 billion from this revenue source within the fist five months of the year. The figure represents over 400 per cent increase in revenue budget performance in respect of spectrum fees generated by the Commission between January 1 and May 31, 2021, reflecting significant contribution to the revenue drive of the Federal Government. Accordingly, the N150 billion spectrum revenue achieved in the first half of the year has been remitted to the Federal Government in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, which mandates the Commission to remit proceeds from spectrum resources wholly into government’s Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The Commission, in its 2021 budget, which was considered and approved by both chambers of the National Assembly in December, 2020, projected a revenue of N36 billion from spectrum fee for year 2021, but it has remarkably surpassed this estimate. Over the years, NCC has put in place an effective regulatory regime, which has significantly facilitated advancements in the nation’s telecoms industry, boosted Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and improved the operations of licensees as well as boosted Federal Government’s revenue generation. Commenting on the revenue performance, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said that the impressive uptick in spectrum fee was the result of the favourable turn of events for the telecom sector, which, at the time of preparing the estimates for the 2021 budget of the Commission, was not clear due to the ravaging impact of COVID-19 on the global economy. Danbatta noted that the 10-year spectrum fees made by some of the major operators directly impacted the projected spectrum fee favourably, adding that the Commission believes that enthronement of effective regulation will continue to improve the general performance of the telecoms sector.

Persisting challenges

Meanwhile, the sector continues to suffer from myriads of challenges, which stakeholders said have been limiting its potential on the economy. Specifically, the sector faces acute shortage of infrastructure, which is slowing down the spread of technologies and continues to hamper services being delivered by the operators in the industry. Recall that Danbatta had recently cited power as one of the biggest challenges facing telecommunications operations in the country. With the poor power supply from the grid, Danbatta said service providers were spending huge amount of money on a daily basis to power their base stations. The EVC noted that the issue of multiple regulations and multiple taxation continued to hold the sector back. “The unfair taxes and billing levied on telcos constitute a drawback to infrastructure deployment in the telecoms sector.” However, he said engagements were on-going with different tiers of government and government agencies at federal, state and local government levels.

Declining investments

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) had also recently expressed worry over the declining foreign investments in the ICT sector. According to the ATCON President, Ikechukwu Nnamani, the current instability in the country’s forex market has been a major discouragement for many foreign investors who are interested in the country’s telecoms. Speaking during a virtual forum organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Nnamani said many foreign investors, who have seen the huge opportunities in Nigeria, were willing to invest, but feeling concerned about the instability of the exchange rate. “It has been estimated that the country would require $100 billion investments in the next 10 years to bridge the existing infrastructure gap in the telecom sector, but where is the money going to come from? “The exchange rate situation in Nigeria is of serious concern for foreign investors, they are not sure of what the situation would be by the time they want to repatriate their returns. Their returns on investments could be halved due to the fluctuations in the exchange rate. If we want to see the investors, we have to first address the foreign exchange situation,” he said. Nnamani said another factor hindering foreign investment in the sector is the high cost of doing business in Nigeria. According to him, the investors would always look for markets where there is the ease of doing business and where their returns on investments are guaranteed.

Last line

While government is counting gains from ICT, it should begin to take stock of all the challenges plaguing the industry and take actions to address them. Doing this will not only increase the revenue accruing to government from the sector, but also drive economic growth.

