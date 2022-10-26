News

Remuneration: RMAFC to resume review exercise

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is set to resume the review of renumeration exercise for both political and judicial office holders in the country. The commission suspended the exercise mid-way two years ago due to cash crunch.

The Commission’ Executive Chairman, Mohammed Bello Shehu, confirmed revisiting the exercise during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, at the latter’s Abuja office, according to statement issued by RMAFC’ Head of Media unit, Nwachukwu Christian.

The statement further quoted Bello as saying that relevant section of the Nigeria Constitution Paragraph 32(D) of Part 1 to the third schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, empowered the Commission to determine the remuneration appropriate to political, public and judicial office holders in the country, informing that the last time the review was carried out was 2008, which makes it even over due.

 

Our Reporters

