Renaissance Capital set to take front stage in Africa’s fintech business

Renaissance Capital, an emerging and frontier markets investment bank, has announced its intention to take a centre stage in Africa’s emerging fintech business. The company made the disclosure while announcing its plan to quit its South Africa cash equities business recently in Johannesburg. “There is a wave of excitement about what fintech can bring to Africa’s development, and Renaissance Capital is determined to be at the forefront of this business, with new hires to be announced within months,” Renaissance Capital disclosed.

The company said the rapid growth in the prime brokerage space also requires more investments as “we take on more and more clients across the continent, and we are putting more capital into this business line, too. Africa, and the financial sector, are both changing, and Renaissance Capital is adapting with them to improve the flow of capital into Africa, and within Africa.” Meanwhile, it has announced its intention to exit the Cash Equities business in South Africa, comprising equity sales, trading, and equity research.

This is despite its positive view on South Africa’s prospects, citing improved leadership, smart monetary policy by the SARB and a helpful lift from commodity prices. “We believe South Africa is destined for the best economic growth it has seen in years”, the company mentioned in a statement.

Renaissance Capital noted that cash-equities businesses have been under pressure globally, including in South Africa, due to technological advances like ETFs, and for regulatory reasons like MIFID in Europe. “When several other banks closed their cash equities businesses in South Africa in recent years, we invested in the team, whose hard work helped us repeatedly win a top-3 ranking in the Financial Mail survey. As our clients continue to face their own cost pressures, and despite the very best efforts of our hard-working team, we could not find a way to translate these high research ratings into a profitable business line.”

