Renault confirms Kiger, Clio for 2021

Renault has revealed it’s product plans for 2021 that will kick-off in the second quarter.

 

Clio: Initially set to have debuted last year, but delayed as a result of the Coronavirus, the long awaited fifth generation Clio, which bowed in Geneva two years, will finally arrive in the second quarter with exact details still to be confirmed.

 

Only offered as a fivedoor, the Clio makes use of the same CMF-B platform as the Nissan Micra and in Europe, derives motivation from a choice of five engines; a normally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol in two states of tune; 48 kW and 55 kW with torque for both capped at 95 Nm, the new 1.0-litre TCe turbo rated at 74kW/160Nm and the range-topping Daimler codeveloped 1.3-litre TCe that punches out 96kW/240Nm.

 

Capping the range off, the venerable 1.5 dCi turbo diesel gains the Blue dCi moniker with two outputs offered; 63kW/220Nm and 85kW/260Nm, while the innovative E-Tech hybrid completes the line-up by combining a normally aspirated 66 kW 1.6-litre petrol with a 1.2 kWh electric motor for a total system output of 103 kW.

 

As indicated in 2019, an RS model, which was slated to have received a detuned version of the Megane RS’ 1.8-litre engine, will no longer be happening. Instead, a sporty RS Line assumes the position of the sportiest Clio with the main differences being an RS inspired bodykit, bespoke wheels and unique interior applique. Transmission-wise, both the free-breathing and turbocharged 1.0-litre mills will have a five-speed manual as standard, although a CVT is optional on the latter.

 

A sixspeed manual is reserved for the diesels with the 1.3’s only option being a seven-speed EDC. The hybrid meanwhile boasts a unique setup of a clutchless four-speed automatic with dog rings as opposed to a synchromesh, with operation being initiated only with the petrol engine in use.

 

Along with the powerunits, which will most likely exclude the hybrid as well as the diesels, the Clio’s local specification level remains to be confirmed, but in Europe, features include a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a choice of three TFT instrument clusters measuring seven, 9.3 and ten-inches, full LED headlights, a Bose sound system, three driving modes; Eco, Sport and My- Sense, plus wheel sizes up to 17-inches.

