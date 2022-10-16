Renault, Geely to launch first joint car

The first manufacturing car from Renault Group’s partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in South Korea will launch in 2024 as a midsize hybrid crossover with a fastback silhouette. Renault launched a silhouette picture of the car, which was not recognized by title.

It will probably be inbuilt Renault Korea Motors’ manufacturing unit in Busan, for the South Korean and export markets.

The automobile will probably be constructed on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform, which underpins a variety of Geely-associated vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & CO 01. No additional particulars have been launched, besides that it will be a part of a variety of midsize hybrid autos.

Renault Korea Motors additionally mentioned it will make investments greater than 900 million euros in South Korea within the subsequent six years, with spending on software program, connectivity and electrification.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo mentioned Tuesday at an information convention that the Busan manufacturing unit can be “an export hub for our mid- to largesize vehicles,” in response to the Korea Joongang Daily newspaper.

“Korea is a very good platform to export our products,” de Meo added, in response to the report. “Korea has signed free trade agreements with so many countries, and it has roles as a bridgehead of manufacturing vehicles and exporting them.” De Meo was in Asia for talks with Nissan over plans to probably rebalance the automakers’ troubled alliance

