Business

Renault, Geely to launch first joint car

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Renault, Geely to launch first joint car

The first manufacturing car from Renault Group’s partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in South Korea will launch in 2024 as a midsize hybrid crossover with a fastback silhouette. Renault launched a silhouette picture of the car, which was not recognized by title.

It will probably be inbuilt Renault Korea Motors’ manufacturing unit in Busan, for the South Korean and export markets.

The automobile will probably be constructed on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture platform, which underpins a variety of Geely-associated vehicles such as the Volvo XC40 and Lynk & CO 01. No additional particulars have been launched, besides that it will be a part of a variety of midsize hybrid autos.

Renault Korea Motors additionally mentioned it will make investments greater than 900 million euros in South Korea within the subsequent six years, with spending on software program, connectivity and electrification.

Renault CEO Luca de Meo mentioned Tuesday at an information convention that the Busan manufacturing unit can be “an export hub for our mid- to largesize vehicles,” in response to the Korea Joongang Daily newspaper.

 

“Korea is a very good platform to export our products,” de Meo added, in response to the report. “Korea has signed free trade agreements with so many countries, and it has roles as a bridgehead of manufacturing vehicles and exporting them.” De Meo was in Asia for talks with Nissan over plans to probably rebalance the automakers’ troubled alliance

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank rewards customers in ‘5 for 5’ promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wema Bank has commenced its newly launched reward scheme, 5 for 5, in which customers stand an excellent chance to win amazing prizes over the next nine months, the lender announced yesterday. According to a press release, beginning from July 1, the bank will be rewarding its customers with cash prizes to appreciate them for […]
Business

Okonkwo: Govt’s policy has impacted banking industry positively

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

  Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo is the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc. Unarguably one of the most versatile bank chief executive officers in recent times, he met with a group of Business Editors recently to speak on some contemporary issues in the industry, his journey through the sector and plans for retirement. SUNDAY OJEME reports   […]
Business

NPA moves to improve transit time, security on Tincan Port

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has expressed his determination to resolve all impediments to the smooth flow of traffic and effective security, within and around the Tin Can Island Port corridor.   He also said that the Sunrise Bus Stop area of the Apapa – Mile 2 highway which […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica