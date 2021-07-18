Renault Logan, Duster now assembled in Nigeria

At the recent Lagos motor fair two locally assembled Renault automobile models amongst others during the 15th Lagos Motor Fair held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Speaking at the Fair with various stakeholders in attendance, the Coscharis Group General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Abiona Babarinde said “if you recall in July 2019 we formally announced our partnership with the Renault Group to represent their auto brands in Nigeria.

We equally showcased our ultra-modern Semi-Knocked-Down Assembly Plant located at our Group Head office in Awoyaya, Lagos.

As of today, we are excited to say that Coscharis Motors has since been rolling out two name plates of the Renault Brand, namely Renault Logan and Renault Duster, from the assembly plant.”

He disclosed that these two locally assembled nameplates are among the five models that include Renault Kwid, Renault Koleos and Renault Oroch respectively on display here today under the Renault brand.

Commenting on the locally assembled vehicles, an obviously elated Director General of Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Council, Dr. Jelani Aliyu said, “I am excited to see that Coscharis Motors has assembled these vehicles in Nigeria.

The NADDC and other relevant agencies of government are willing to support you to do more in this regard. I commend and congratulate the leadership and entire Coscharis team and their Renault partners for this great feat and assure the Company of government support towards the growth of local assembling of more Renault models in your plant” Coscharis Motors equally used the fair to further remind the market of the ongoing ‘Giveaway’ promotion for any purchase of the Renault Kwid and Renault Koleos that attracts a free Abro Generator, 5 per cent discount, free insurance, free vehicle registration and free vehicle service for the 1st two services.

This is coupled with the ease of purchase through flexible finance schemes from Coscharis Mobility, Polaris Bank and other upcoming finance institutions that are finance partners to Coscharis Motors.

Duster The Duster comes in 1.6-Litre and 2.0Litre engines but whichever engine, it is built with a robust off-roader looks. With the superb ground clearance, the Duster is a practical and durable vehicle for the Nigerian road.

