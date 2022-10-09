Renault, Nissan to hold crunch talks over Geely tie-up, says Report

Renault CEO Luca de Meo will hold talks with his Nissan counterpart Makoto Uchida over the French automaker’s plan to sell part of its combustion engine business to China’s Geely Automobile Holdings, according to report.

The plan is opposed by Nissan, which does not want technology that it jointly developed with Renault shared with a Chinese company, sources said.

Renault said earlier this year that it was exploring ways to split off its electric-vehicle and internal combustion activities to help finance its transition to electrification.

The proposal will require Nissan’s consent because the two alliance partners share technology, the source further said. De Meo will hold talks with Nissan’s Uchida this weekend, the paper said. Geely Automobile Holdings and Saudi oil giant Aramco have been in talks about taking stakes in Renault’s combustion engine business, reports said last month.

In May, Renault sold 34 per cent of its South Korean subsidiary to Geely. Renault will also develop with Geely hybrid vehicles produced at its plant in Busan, South Korea.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...