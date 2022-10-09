Business

Renault, Nissan to hold crunch talks over Geely tie-up, says Report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Renault CEO Luca de Meo will hold talks with his Nissan counterpart Makoto Uchida over the French automaker’s plan to sell part of its combustion engine business to China’s Geely Automobile Holdings, according to report.

The plan is opposed by Nissan, which does not want technology that it jointly developed with Renault shared with a Chinese company, sources said.

Renault said earlier this year that it was exploring ways to split off its electric-vehicle and internal combustion activities to help finance its transition to electrification.

 

The proposal will require Nissan’s consent because the two alliance partners   share technology, the source further said. De Meo will hold talks with Nissan’s Uchida this weekend, the paper said. Geely Automobile Holdings and Saudi oil giant Aramco have been in talks about taking stakes in Renault’s combustion engine business, reports said last month.

 

In May, Renault sold 34 per cent of its South Korean subsidiary to Geely. Renault will also develop with Geely hybrid vehicles produced at its plant in Busan, South Korea.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Edo urges parents to embrace skill acquisition for children

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State government has urged parents to take advantage of the administration’s policies on free education and skill acquisition programmes to check the menace of children roaming the streets. During an event organised by Edo State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues, to mark the International Day for Street Children, in Benin City, […]
Business

Airlink, Lufthansa, SWISS partner for travel connections in Southern Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In a bid to offer travelers with access to over 25 destinations in South Africa including Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Skukuva, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit and Port Elizabeth, one of Europe’s mega carriers, Lufthansa and SWISS are partnering with Airlink, one of Africa’s fastest growing airlines for air links.   The partnership would cover over 20 other regional […]
Business

FBNQuest: Nigeria’s external reserves may hit $40bn by year-end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s external reserves, which have been heading north in recent weeks, could hit $40 billion by the end of the year if the Federal Government returns to the Eurobond market to raise $2.2 billion, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. In a note obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts stated that the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica