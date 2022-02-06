Renault-Nissan to invest $26bn in electric vehicles

Alliance partners Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) into electric vehicles over the next five years and jointly develop a common automotive electronic architecture as the struggling Franco-Japanese group tries to regain lost momentum.

In its first major announcement in two years, the alliance partners said they will jointly launch 35 new EVs over the next five years. They will also pursue a common strategy to secure global battery production capacity of 220 GWh by 2030.

As part of the push, Renault will lead development of a common centralized electrical and electronic architecture and will introduce its first “full software defined vehicle” by 2025.

The three automakers aim to have commonized platforms underpin about 80 per cent of their combined 90 nameplates by 2026, up from about 60 per cent today, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The investment was announced by the new leadership team, headed by Alliance Operating Board Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard. It is more than double the 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion) already invested by the three partn

ers in electrification. The 35 new EVs by 2030 is more than triple the 10 EV models that are already on sale by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi.

“Three years ago, the alliance was experiencing a crisis unprecedented in its history, based on a lack of trust,”

Senard said. “This period belongs to the past. We have since then bounced back stronger and faster than even the most optimistic could have imagined.” The leaders of all three companies outlined the shared vision for 2030 in an online news conference and painted a picture of unity, after a period of upheaval following the arrest of former alliance chairman Carlos Ghosn in Japan on charges of financial misconduct at Nissan.

The announcement was as much a repackaging of already-announced initiatives as it was a market reassurance that the three companies were still working together and focused on staying competitive.

The investment figures, for example, included some $18 billion Nissan said in November it planned to spend over five years to accelerate its own vehicle electrification. Asked whether the EV spending plan was enough, given it is only around half of the total that Volkswagen plans to invest in the technology,

Renault Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos said it was “sufficient,” given the alliance’s past experience in making EVs. “We are not a second division player when we come together,” Renault CEO Luca de Meo said during the presentation. Under the new 2030 roadmap, the three companies will roll out five common EV platforms that will cover 90 per cent of the 35 EV new models.

The alliance already has shared EV platforms, including the CMF-EV architecture which underpins the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover and its Renault counterpart, the Megane E-Tech. Mitsubishi and Nissan, meanwhile, have developed a shared EV platform for minicars, or Japanese “kei” cars, the so-called KEI-EV.

Other shared platforms will include a CMF-AEV for affordable entries, such as the Dacia Spring, the LCV-EV commercial vehicles such as the Nissan Town Star, and the CMF-BEV for compact EVs. Renault will take the lead in engineering this compact architecture. The CMF-EV platform will be the hero architecture through the end of the decade.

