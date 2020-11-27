Rendered homeless by fire, widow seeks help

A widow, whose house was razed by fire incident at Ikot Obio Asanga in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has appealed to government, corporate organisations, religious bodies and spirited individuals for help to enable her survive the harsh economy and have a place to lay her head.

Madam Arit George, an old widow in her late 60s is homeless, left with one cloth, and is currently surviving through the mercies of neighbours. She lost everything to the inferno that burnt down her entire building without leaving out a single item in the building where she was living, before that fateful Friday afternoon.

The sad incident occurred last Friday around 3:00 pm, while the victim was away in search of her daily bread within the community. Narrating the pitiable incident to New Telegraph, Madam George said apart from the raging fire bringing down her entire building, all her properties, foodstuffs, clothing and physical cash belonging to a church member were consumed, but luckily, God spared her life as she was away from home at the time of the fire outbreak.

George said she could not ascertain the root cause of the fire outbreak as there was no electricity connection to the building, making the fire outbreak mysterious to her and the entire neighbourhood. The poor widow further narrated that efforts of her neighbours, including youths made to quench the inferno was unsuccessful as the entire building was burnt to ashes within an hour as she met the home that once sheltered her in ashes upon her return from her daily struggles for survival. She said: “I am a poor widow. I have been managing my life through petty trading. I have been surviving with the little sales, most times I do menial jobs for people for survival.

Now that fire has razed everything, including my clothes and other valuables, I’m devastated and thrown into confusion. “Look at me, look at my condition. I’m homeless, about going naked when what I’m putting on is worn out and I’m hopeless. What am I going to do? Why should this kind of calamity befall a poor widow like me? I am in dire need of help from the government, spirited individuals, organisations, religious bodies.

“I am calling on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to my rescue”. “I have been squatting in my neighbour’s apartment with this one cloth on since this incident took place.

I don’t know how long they will accommodate me”. The physically unbalanced and frail looking widow uncontrollably cried out for help. An eyewitness, Mr. Okon Idiok, had sadness in his eyes, Friday, as he stood at the corner of his neighbour’s building watching it razed to ashes by fire with available remedial actions yielding no result. That Friday afternoon, he and other neighbours tried to rescue their neighbour’s burning home.

“The flames and smoke were too much. We couldn’t rescue even a pin from the entire building”, said Mr. Idiok. Another neighbour, Mrs. Enobong Akpan, said: “We just couldn’t save her building even her properties.

The sad thing is she wasn’t at home when the inferno started. So, we didn’t notice the fire incident on time”. Madam Goerge said that,”her close by neighbours were the first to reach the scene but couldn’t do anything remedial and were turned away by heavy smoke and flames”.

