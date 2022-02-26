Renew Empire IS committed to taking our youths out of the streets – Obolo

Gospel Obolo, who is the vice president of Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria; chairman, Kickboxing, Bayelsa State; president, South South Kickboxing Association; and chief executive officer of Renew Empire Sports Tourism and Entertainment Centre, Otuoke; spoke with PAULINE ONYIBE on his various preoccupations and the quest to discover new talents and empower the youths among others

What was the outcome of the traditional wrestling event that you recently organised?

We have gotten a lot of new talents from the event that nobody even believed in because everyone was more inquisitive that they were expecting people from the sports council but they were surprised seeing some of the local talents giving them a good fight.

Would you say from your observation everything is perfect or there are still room for improvements in terms of your talent hunt?

Some corrections need to be made. I have to change some of the guidelines and rules and we still have to improve on them. The problem we had was that we did carry out weight categories so it gave advantage to the bigger weights. But now that we will be going for league, it will be three weight categories so that it will help us to discover more young talents. But in terms of flexibility, those that know about traditional wrestling, we saw a lot of young boys that are doing very well. So, if we can continue doing this, I know what this state will turn into. That is the good trend of sports. If we can do that, you will see that things will start changing. If you look now, the people that have followers are the musicians. What of those that don’t like music that love sports. That is why you see that everybody is going for the international sports. Nobody is following the local sports again.

What happened to football stars like George Finidi that they didn’t mentor anybody and how do you think that the problem can be corrected now?

I know that we have a problem because we didn’t start from the grass root and I feel we need to start from the grass root. Grass root is from the house not from the primary school. We need to call parents, communities, and start lecturing them, making them understand that they have more roles to play than the school.

That means sports in Bayelsa State has not really had the effect that it supposed to have as it appears that the wrestlers and the footballers are old?

It has not. When you go to the sports complex you pity them. The government claims it has a sports complex but that is a cultism centre. I know what I did in sports council. I had to take away some of these cultists because even the directors of sports were afraid of them.

I had to throw them to the local areas. When you are not giving them anything instead you eat the money of somebody that has trained for two years, you will promise him one N1million. At the end, you give him N200 and take the balance, what are you doing?

Then these people will go and buy bread and eat and continue to train. They will definitely constitute nuisance because the immune system of a sports man is higher than a normal man. How many times have they done sport trials in Bayelsa? They only do it when they want to go for national festivals. And some of them have to go and import people to come and represent the state while you have state fighters. You are deliberately killing the state fighters because they don’t have the opportunity to exhibit their talents. You didn’t train them. Even some of them are more opportune, like the wresters because they are using the wrestlers for things like burial ceremonies. What of the athletes, what of the swimmers, the basketballers? The boxers that are not seeing games. Those set of people are suffering. The only opportunity they are waiting for is the national sports festivals and if they lose the opportunity, sometimes it affects their mental thinking and they can decide to go the other way and then they will become nuisance to the society.

How do you intend to sustain this new concept to ensure that it is not jettisoned in coming days?

I’m different. I normally plan before I start. I will be happy if I can get four or five youths out of the street. I can get five champions through Renew Wrestling Festival. People are acknowledging what we are doing. I’m not doing all this for politics but for youth empowerment and to revive our tradition.

What is your dream for Renew Empire?

The dream of Renew Empire is to bring back traditional wrestling so that the rest of the world will be coming here for tourism. We want to start Niger Delta traditional wrestling league in Otuoke. It will help people to form their own clubs and make more money. We are ready to take youths out of the street and that is our dream. Renew Empire will be showcasing other sports like swimming. We want our youths to stay out of drugs.

