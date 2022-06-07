Renewable energy: Buhari urges more collaboration in Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African countries to collaborate more to ensure that the continent is adequately keyed in and benefited from the energy transition. He particularly called on ministers of energy and mines in the continent to unite and synergise more as global attention is focusing on clean and renewable energy than fossil fuel. He spoke during the inaugural Energy Investment Summit, themed: “Towards a Greener Africa.” The president was represented at the summit by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilenka Adegbite, who also read his address. President Buhari also urged the ministers to, as a matter of urgency, gear up for the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition. He urged all countries who are signatories to the declaration of cooperation to strengthen their shared goals. According to him, the summit provided the opportunity to share views on natural resources and energy market development, which will lead to the growth and industrialisation of Africa. The inaugural Energy Investment Summit had in attendance Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, minister of mines and energy from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Gambia, Libya, Kenya, Chad, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, among other industry stakeholders. Buhari said: “I’m delighted to see various African nationals gathered here today to deliberate and create a framework within which future cooperation and collaboration can take place. “I believe this should spur us as a continent of diverse people to co-operate and collaborate more, initiate innovative solutions to the challenges that are peculiar to us and come up with technologies and products that will lead to the growth and industrialisation of Africa in a more environmentally-friendly manner while encouraging the development and financing of green energy projects. “In the fight against climate change, in the midst of this energy transition lies many challenges and opportunities for a continent yearning for development.” “With the world focusing on discovering and utilising clean sources of energy in order to cut down carbon emissions to protect the world from further climate change, the first Nigeria Africa natural resources and investment summit is to chart a way forward for the development of natural resources and energy projects in a sustainable and climatefriendly manner.” Adegbite said that participating countries in the declaration of cooperation would strengthen their cooperation, through joint assessment and viewpoints, with the aim to financing sustainable African Natural Resources and Energy Projects that are key to the transition. He stated that the cooperation would be “for the benefit of producers and consumers and to regularly review at technical and ministerial levels the status of our cooperation.” The Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Mr. Zubair Dada, said the summit was timing and apt, more so considering that the climate change and consequent challenges are concerns that Africa must not ignore. Accordingtohim, collectiveeffortsandcommitments are imperative to overcome them.
Related Articles
FDC predicts 15.4% inflation rate for December 2020
Nigeria’s inflation will maintain its upward trend and may likely hit 15.4 per cent in December 2020, from 14.89 per cent in the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said The analysts made the prediction in the firm’s latest Economic Bulletin obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fed: Economic growth’ll remain muted until virus contained
The U.S. economic slowdown is likely to continue as more restrictions are put in place to control the coronavirus epidemic, and Americans will have to learn to “live with” the virus for the rest of the year, two Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Consumer spending will probably remain weak relative to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria, U.S. trade in used vehicles hit N179bn
Importers of used vehicles and spare parts have shifted to the United States as import hit N179.4 billion between 2018 and 2019. The import was 42.6 per cent of the total vehicles and parts brought into the country during the period. The United States Census Bureau (USCB) report revealed that most of the vehicles imported […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)