Renewable Energy Grant: REA extends EoI submission

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has extended the submission date for the expression of interest in the Renewable Energy Concept and Technology Demonstration Grant. The agency in a notice yesterday said the new submission date is August 14. It said: “The submission deadline for the Expression of Interest Document for Renewable Energy Concept and Technology Demonstration Grant and Rural Electrification Fund Grant 2022 Projects slated for August 1, 2022, has been extended for two weeks. “By this notice, the new submission deadline is noon, 14th August 2022. The opening of Pre-qualification documents will follow immediately after the submission deadline. “As earlier published, all other conditions of the Pre-qualification remain the same and valid.”
