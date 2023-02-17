Business

Renewable Energy Solutions: Excel Plus joins Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www. CanadaAfrica.ca) is delighted to welcome Excel Plus Integrated Services as a corporate member. The global renewable energy company has over 4000 installations across all seven continents. Excel Plus is focused on reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions – in some cases by over 90 per cent – whilst maintaining energy resilience on-site.

The company has been powering installations worldwide and is focused on deepening Canada-Africa Nigerian-based firm advancing long-term renewable energy solutions for projects globally ‘’It is exciting to see firms like Excel Plus join the Chamber, advancing market-driven solutions to energy demands, through their operations,’’ says Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, during discussions with company’s Lagos-based leadership.

‘’We provide some of the most innovative renewable energy solutions to some of the most challenging environments,’’ says Jacob Oduyela Babatunde, the CEO and Managing director, who leads the company’s work with major corporate clients around the world. ‘’We understand the need of high up-time requirements to remote locations. We approach this through hybrid renewable energy systems.’’ Jacob Oduyela Babatunde further explains that Excel Plus’ proven wind turbine technology, coupled with an optimised solar PV design and energy storage, harvests the maximum available energy on-site; in turn reducing the requirement for fossil fuels, in some cases by over 90 per cent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

RoutePay gets CBN’s approval to provide digital payment

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

In line with its agenda of ensuring financial inclusion of the Nigerian populace, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted an Approval In Principle (AIP) license to RoutePay Fintech Limited to provide digital payment products and services in Nigeria. The company’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Femi Adeoti, said the CBN approval was a mark […]
Business

Report names NCR as leader in restaurant POS software

Posted on Author Our Reporters

NCR Corp. leads the global restaurant Point- Of-Sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR. The Global POS Software 2020 Report conducted by RBR, indicates that NCR POS software has a 25 per cent market share in the restaurant segment, according to a press release. NCR’s POS software for restaurants features the […]
Business

BATNF invests N2bn in Nigeria’s agric sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…gets two awards for agric devt In its demonstration for agric sector development in Nigeria and contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), the British American Tobacco Nigerian Foundation (BATNF) has invested a total of N2 billion to support rural smallholder farmers across the 36 states, including the FCT, in sustainable agriculture engagements meant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica