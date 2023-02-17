Renewable Energy Solutions: Excel Plus joins Canada-Africa Chamber of Business

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www. CanadaAfrica.ca) is delighted to welcome Excel Plus Integrated Services as a corporate member. The global renewable energy company has over 4000 installations across all seven continents. Excel Plus is focused on reducing operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions – in some cases by over 90 per cent – whilst maintaining energy resilience on-site.

The company has been powering installations worldwide and is focused on deepening Canada-Africa Nigerian-based firm advancing long-term renewable energy solutions for projects globally ‘’It is exciting to see firms like Excel Plus join the Chamber, advancing market-driven solutions to energy demands, through their operations,’’ says Garreth Bloor, President of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, during discussions with company’s Lagos-based leadership.

‘’We provide some of the most innovative renewable energy solutions to some of the most challenging environments,’’ says Jacob Oduyela Babatunde, the CEO and Managing director, who leads the company’s work with major corporate clients around the world. ‘’We understand the need of high up-time requirements to remote locations. We approach this through hybrid renewable energy systems.’’ Jacob Oduyela Babatunde further explains that Excel Plus’ proven wind turbine technology, coupled with an optimised solar PV design and energy storage, harvests the maximum available energy on-site; in turn reducing the requirement for fossil fuels, in some cases by over 90 per cent.

