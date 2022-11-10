News

Renewable Energy: World Bank unveils plan to electrify Africa

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The World Bank Group yesterday announced that, in collaboration with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other development agencies, it would promote private investment in Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) systems to accelerate the pace of electrification in Africa to achieve universal access by 2030. According to a press release, “the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up Platform (DARES) calls for joint action by government, private investors, and development agencies to solve Africa’s immediate needs while developing DRE solutions that can be applied globally.” The statement noted that at current rates of electrification, over a half billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will still be without electricity in 2030 unless the current electrification pace is tripled.

 

Our Reporters

