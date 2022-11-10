Renewable Energy: World Bank unveils plan to electrify Africa

The World Bank Group yesterday announced that, in collaboration with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other development agencies, it would promote private investment in Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) systems to accelerate the pace of electrification in Africa to achieve universal access by 2030. According to a press release, “the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up Platform (DARES) calls for joint action by government, private investors, and development agencies to solve Africa’s immediate needs while developing DRE solutions that can be applied globally.” The statement noted that at current rates of electrification, over a half billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will still be without electricity in 2030 unless the current electrification pace is tripled.
Nigeria records $10bn Illicit financial flows from Africa – ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that Nigeria accounts for about $10 billion that Africa loses to illicit financial flows (IFFs). This accounts for 20 per cent of the estimated $50 billion lose the continent suffers. Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure in his welcome […]
Dambatta, NCC bag Tech Innovative awards
The winner of the 2022 Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to ensure it brings full benefits of the digital economy to Nigerians for the overall development of the country. At the 6th edition of the annual awards in Lagos, the Commission bagged the Innovative Telecom Regulator of the Year Award […]
Ekiti PDP primary: Police arraign 98 for possessing illegal arms
No fewer than 98 suspected criminals were yesterday arraigned by the police before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for offences bordering on the breakdown of law and order . According to police prosecutor Samson Osubu, the defendants were found in possession of unlawful arms in public and spurred violence. He said they committed the […]
