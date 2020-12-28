Renewed attacks: Zulum cuts short Abuja trip, visits four communities

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday flew from Abuja to Maiduguri and on arrival took a military chopper to visit communities attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday evening in Hawul Local Government Area of the southern part of the state.

Zulum, who traveled from Maiduguri to Katsina and Abuja last Thursday, for a series of scheduled activities, cut short the trip following the attack. About four communities; Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro were affected in Saturday’s attacks with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents.

Also, three people were killed in Shafa, among them two hunters and a civilian. Thousands of bags of farm products recently harvested by farmers were looted by the insurgents, who also emptied shops and market stalls. Governor Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon- Kasuwa and Shafa.

The governor inspected all the destroyed property and ordered immediate reconstruction of property that included police station, market stalls and others. In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen the local security network in the community.

Also in Yamirshika, Zulum directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes. The governor also addressed terrified residents, who returned to Yamirshika town earlier on Saturday, after attacks by insurgents on the town, were repelled.

“We departed Abuja to Maiduguri this morning, and we are here to show our sympathy and to stand with all of you, our brothers and in Hauwl, over the sad incident yesterday. I have been fully briefed and I have seen things for myself, insha’Allah, we will strengthen security here and in all places.

We will, as soon as possible, make available all your requirements based on my interaction with security stakeholders and community leaders. We will rehabilitate the police station, the shops and all other infrastructure destroyed yesterday,” Zulum said. He said he felt bad going to commiserate with victims after attacks, because protection of lives and property was government’s first priority.

“As enshrined in section 14, 2b of the 1999 Constitution, security of lives and property remain the cardinal objective of any government, we know this and we are doing everything within our powers to provide security and ensure the welfare of citizens. We will neither relent nor shy away from our responsibilities, we shall remain resilient and focused in our search for peace in Borno,” Zulum said.

The governor in an interview with journalists, said his visit was to strengthen community resilience and provide support to local volunteers supporting the security agencies in restoring peace.

Governor Zulum was accompanied to the communities by the Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, former Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa, Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr. Mustapha Gubio and Agriculture, Engr. Bukar Talba

