Renewed hope, Dele Momodu and the rest of us

That the task of information management in contemporary politics is very huge globally cannot be overemphasised. This is largely because information management is strategic to winning elections and the information manager must therefore have competence, character and capacity, to succeed.

It is therefore safe to conclude that an Information Manager can therefore make or mar the chances of his principal through his action or inaction. This is currently playing out on our political turf as the 2023 general elections billed for next February gradually stares us in the face.

To say we are slowly seeing what to expect next year confronting us daily from spokespersons of the parties, be it All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and others is very true. Unexpectedly, the agenda set for the parties and Nigerians is for them to tell Nigerians what they are offering them in terms of their programmes.

Some have even extended the conversation by asking the parties not to only tell us their programmes, but go a step further by explaining HOW they are going to actualise these programmes. Curiously, others are demanding a timeline for the actualisation of these programmes from the parties and their presidential candidates. This shows that Nigerians have upped their game as far as the coming elections are concerned as it will not be business as usual.

Surely, the surge in registration and collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) is no doubt a strong statement to any serious political party by the voting public that the era of voting for voting sake is over. One would therefore expect political parties to speak to issues which are of serious importance to the average Nigerian, especially in these challenging times. It is in this context that recent vituperations of Chief Dele Momodu, spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation on the “renewed Hope” manifesto of APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to be examined.

For the Ovation publisher, the 80- page document is nothing but copy and paste as it was ‘stolen’ from the Late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election’s manifesto. This writer has taken more than passive interest in the APC manifesto and can authoritatively say that the document is one of the best manifestos in our political history. This is unexpected in view of Tinubu’s towering credentials as a seasoned technocrat, consummate politician, competence and capacity, which today puts him miles ahead of his competitors.

For the records, “Renewed Hope” addresses the major issues at the heart of attaining prosperity, growth and development of the nation-security, economy, fiscal policy, import substitution, tax reform, optimisation of government revenue, monetary policy, exchange rate management, industrial policy, housing, agric, power and more.

The new agenda seeks to achieve ten objectives which are job creation and decent wages for youths as baseline for creating a better life, manufacturing and invention of goods and services, thereby transforming Nigeria from a country of mere consumers to creators. It also aims to bring about less importation and more exportation for the purpose of strengthening the naira, an agric policy that promotes productivity and guarantees decent income for farmers, modernisation and expansion of public infrastructure, harnessing the energy of youths in digital economy, entertainment, culture and tourism, and abolition of poverty. On security, the Tinubu/Shettima ticket believes that the fundamental responsibility of the government is to protect the lives and property of citizens. Consequently, it has promised to mobilise the totality of national security, military and law enforcement assets to protect all Nigerians from danger and fear of danger.

To achieve this, Tinubu is banking on technology backed by recruitment of personnel to give fillip to the war against insecurity. Tinubu, experience has shown, is not new to this way of doing things. What he is promising is reminiscent of how he tackled insecurity when he was greeted by a grave serious situation on assumption of office as Lagos State governor.

The first step is to bolster the security forces through recruitment, training and procurement of equipment. The second is the redefinition of military doctrine and practice. This is why he is proposing “anti-terrorist battalions” highly trained and disciplined with special force units, whose objective Tinubu says is to seize strategic and tactical initiative, giving terrorists, kidnappers and bandits no respite.

In terms of tax reforms, the presidential hopeful is conscious of the undesirability of increasing taxation and is thus proposing a progressive tax regime, devoid of harmful loopholes and efficient collection. This is aside reforming the civil service to fight corruption, reduce bureaucracy, streamline agencies and decrease inefficiency and waste.

He also plans to reduce cost by streamlining what the government spends on itself. A cap, he said will be placed on fiscal expenditures on government buildings, compensation for elected officials and senior government personnel In the area of power, Tinubu believes our economic woes are closely connected with power as the nation has approximately 12,000MW installed capacity, generating only 8,000MW and only able to distribute a meagre 4,500MW to consumers. The APC presidential candidate came up with the Enron project as a way of addressing power problems in Lagos while serving as governor. His cardinal goal is to increase generation, transmission and distribution.

Apart from encouraging off-grid and renewable power generation, he is promising to work with the private sector to provide access to low cost finance for power projects. Tinubu’s “renewed hope’’ which has been widely acknowledged as an ingenious road map to national recovery also has brilliant solutions to other issues critical to national development.

This is unlike Momodu’s boss manifesto “My covenant with Nigerians” which has generated far less attention from Nigerians through the document came out much earlier. The title of the document alone is suspect as it is doubtful which Nigerians, the PDP presidential candidate is talking about. Unlike Atiku, Tinubu took his time to have a heart to heart discussion with Nigerians, across the country before coming out with his commendable action plan.

It was therefore unexpected when Momodu was taken to the cleaners by many Nigerians, including APC Presidential Candidate Campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo (SAN) for attempting to disparage a worthy intellectual effort. The greatest lesson is that such jobs must be handled analytically with a lot of credibility, tact and facts, not playing to the gallery in the name of a clueless opposition’s mouthpiece.

Umohinyang, political analyst, writes from the United Kingdom

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...